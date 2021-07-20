Every SWAC team that competed in the 2021 abbreviated spring season was grateful to be playing, although the concern that trying to play a full season in the same calendar year would be too physically demanding.
The early returns at Southern dispel that notion.
The Jaguars are nearing the end of an eight-week conditioning cycle. Next Thursday the players will take a short break and reconvene for fall camp Aug. 5.
“Our conditioning is good, our health is good,” coach Jason Rollins said at Tuesday’s Media Day. “We’re exactly where we want to be.”
Rather than an impediment, the spring regular season might have been beneficial as a drawn-out spring practice even though Southern’s five spring games were as many or more than all but one other team.
“The spring was good for us,” Rollins said. “We had a bye week between each game, and that helped out a bunch. It was a lot less contact than we would have had during spring practice. You have 15 practices and a lot of contact in those. We were blessed to come out of it injury free.”
Safety Jakoby Pappillion and wide receiver Jamar Washington had surgeries and are 100%. The team is fully vaccinated, something most other SWAC teams can’t boast. Players report the enthusiasm in summer workouts has been off the charts.
“We don’t have any guys with lingering issues,” defensive end Jalen Ivy said. “We had dang near 100% attendance in summer workouts. We’re going to come out competing.”
If that’s accurate, its good news for a season that’s going to be tougher than normal. Not only is nemesis Alcorn State moving into the West Division, but Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman are in the mix in the East.
Rollins hinted Southern fans will see the offense open up. With only six games and limited prep time, first-year offensive coordinator Zach Grossi only scratched the surface of his playbook.
The success or failure will depend on play at quarterback, whether its mercurial starter Ladarius Skelton or capable backups John Lampley and Bubba McDaniel. Skelton lost his cool and might have cost his team a win in its only loss with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against UAPB. But Rollins didn’t hesitate to identify the starter.
“Ladarius is our starting quarterback, but as you saw in the spring, we need them all to win,” Rollins said. “We play a lot of guys because we have talent and depth. A starter is just where you start, the person who walks out on the field first. It doesn’t mean you finish.
“He’s committed; 100% attendance in our workouts, he’s leading the drills. He’s probably one of the hardest workers on our team and a natural leader. Guys follow him because they respect his work ethic. He’s a winner.”
His running ability, plus an offensive line that had four players named preseason All-Conference, helped Southern lead the league in rushing. It’s a threat that should help the passing game provided Skelton improves his decision- making. The Jaguars have a strong one-two punch at running back in Devon Benn and Jerrod Sims.
On defense, everyone is back including Defensive Player of the Year Jordan Lewis, who has bulked up to 220 pounds after three seasons closer to 200. He led the league in sacks for the second time in three seasons with 10½.
“Jordan had an excellent summer. He’s building on getting bigger, faster and stronger so he can handle a 12-13 game season as opposed to a six-game season. Now we have guys behind him who can give him a blow or two.
“(Weight) is more about maturity and metabolism. He’s growing. It allows the bumps and bruises not to affect him as much. He’ll be able to play longer and get stronger as the game and season goes on.”
Lewis and Ivy give the Jaguars another strong tandem. The Jaguars have depth in the secondary. The biggest question mark will be replacing linebacker Caleb Carter, the team’s second leading tackler.
Southern was strong on special teams last year under Rollins guidance but will have to fill two spots with the loss of place-kicker/punter Cesare Barajas, who transferred to Louisiana Tech. Martell Fontenot and incoming freshmen Luke Jackson and Joshua Griffin will vie for both spots.
Rollins knows everyone looks good on Media Day, but that it won’t be long until things fall into place.
“After that first scrimmage you know exactly who you are and how deep you are,” Rollins said. “That last team we saw on the field April 17, we have to make sure we’re picking up where we left off, not starting below that.”