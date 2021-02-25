Football coaches usually have a pretty good idea what to expect from their teams when they roll out for the season opener.
In the Southwestern Athletic Conference spring football season, not so much.
Coach Dawson Odums has been riding the tiger, or Jaguar as it were, and just trying to hold on toward Friday’s 6 p.m. season opener at Alabama State. The game will be televised on ESPN3 and broadcast on KQXL-FM, 106.5.
Six weeks of weather-interrupted practice took the place of a true, intensive fall camp. Scrimmaging was limited. Players were already in class when practice started and forced to social distance. Position meetings were held virtually via Zoom. Testing protocols have left Odums not even sure who was making the trip until Thursday, the day the buses pull out for Montgomery, Alabama.
“The team is working every day,” Odums said Tuesday. “You have to be creative with your lineup. It’s a tough ordeal to figure out. You have to wait until Friday to have a good idea what this team is going to look like. It will be interesting.”
Southern last played a competitive game in the SWAC championship at Alcorn State on Dec. 7, 2019, creating a gap of 447 days between games.
As Odums has said throughout the practice run-up, it will be a test of the Southern culture that he has molded into one of the league’s most consistent programs during his eight seasons. If experience is any measure, the Jaguars were rightly picked to win their third consecutive West Division title. Southern has 47 players entering their fourth or fifth season, which helps when depth and poise seem more valuable than ever.
Southern has stuck to its methods, ready to meet the obstacles as they come.
“We’re a team that has been doing some things very well, but up and down,” Odums said. “It’s about being consistent; we’re starting to see that this week. We have a formula in place."
As much as the players are tired of waiting for the lights to go on for real for the first time in 14 months, they’ve got to find the fine line between enthusiasm and concentration.
“It’s a great feeling; we’ve got a lot of excitement but we’ve got to stay focused,” senior running back Devon Benn said. “We haven’t played football in a whole year. We’re going to be ready to get out there.”
One great mystery is the Jaguars' starting quarterback. Odums said it will be a game-day decision, but it's hard to imagine the Jaguars starting anyone but Ladarius Skelton, who has started the past 19 games. Skelton’s issues with turnovers, plus a new offensive coordinator Zach Grossi, have resulted in some minor tinkering.
Odums cautioned fans not to expect something totally different. The Jaguars will likely build off a strong running game behind and experienced offensive line.
“Our guys have adapted well to him,” Odums said. “It’s not a complicated system. There’s less verbiage than before. Less plays, pages in the playbook. It’s a player-friendly scheme. It fits what our offensive line does. Our running backs have a chance to showcase their talent and wide receivers a chance to make plays. The X-factor will be the tight end. If we keep developing, they will have a say so on how productive our offense will be.”
Defensively, Southern has a good nucleus of returning players like defensive tackle Davin Cotton, linebacker Caleb Carter and cornerback Tamaurice Smith. But what they will be up against is the biggest unknown. Odums isn’t sure which quarterback the Jaguars will face.
The Hornets (5-6, 4-3 SWAC in 2019) were a defense-oriented team. Defensive tackle Christian Clark is back after winning all-SWAC second-team honors. Defensive back Naytron Culpepper had three interceptions and tied for second with 10 passes defensed. Both were preseason all-conference picks.
Senior Ezra Gray rushed for 547 yards and two touchdowns averaging 4.9 yards per carry in 2019. He was the preseason second-team pick at running back and return specialist. Wide receiver Michael Jefferson caught 49 passes for 767 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2019.
“There are a lot of unknowns with Alabama State, not knowing who their quarterback is,” Odums said. “We haven’t played them since 2016. You don’t know what additions they made. The first game is always like that. (Coach) Don Hill has done a good job of putting that team together. They have some players.”