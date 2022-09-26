It’s still early in Southwestern Athletic Conference play but a quick glance at the West Division standings suggests its already getting late for teams not named Prairie View.
The Panthers (2-2, 2-0) sit atop the division with a 2-0 mark and can widen its lead in the State Fair Classic against West Division rival Grambling at 6 p.m. in the Cotton Bowl Saturday.
The Panthers held off Alabama State, 24-15, last Saturday, securing the game with a late touchdown pass from Trazon Connley. The Panthers already have a win against division rival and could get another against Grambling, which has been scuffling along early under first-year coach Hue Jackson.
PVU won despite being delayed in arriving at Alabama State and having to rush through warmups. The Panthers took an early lead and held off the home team when it made a fourth-quarter surge.
“We had a lot of obstacles this past weekend where a lot of teams would have folded,” PVU coach Bubba McDowell said on Monday’s SWAC Zoom call for coaches. “They did what we asked them to do and stayed focused. Special thanks to the commissioner and Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. allowing us time to get there and warm up on the field.
“We came out ready to go. We played OK, not well, but considering the circumstances, I’m proud of them.”
Alabama State outgained PVU 393-362 but failed on all eight third down conversion attempts and both fourth down tries. Connley completed 14 of 19 passes for 180 yards and a 20-yard score to Chris Herron to give the Panthers a two-score lead with 2:50 left. Conley ran 16 and 2 yards for first half TDs to give his team a 14-6 lead.
Jackson acknowledged it’s a big game early in the schedule with the Panthers at 2-0, ahead of idle Alcorn State (1-0) and that the Tigers (1-3, 0-1) need to make a move to get back in the race and avoid falling farther behind.
“We’ve got a chance to come in play some great football and reclaim what we think is ours,” Jackson said. “These classics are really important and really special.
Hurricane Ian threatens two games
With Category 4 Hurricane Ian expected to hit Florida’s Gulf Coast, Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M are already thinking about alternate plans.
BC’s campus was put under mandatory evacuation Sunday and coach Terry Sims said the school is exploring alternate practice sites, some in Alabama, before its trip to Huntsville to play Alabama A&M at 2 p.m.
“We’re in never-never land,” Sims joked Monday. “We have three different locations now, a couple of them in Alabama. We have to wait to see what the eye of the storm is doing, or where the cone is. We’ll make a decision then and get out of here tomorrow.”
FAMU is scheduled to host Mississippi Valley at 5 p.m. in Tallahassee.
“We’ve been in constant communication with our crisis management team and everyone involved since yesterday,” Simmons said. “We have a plan A, B, C and D as far as what could happen. We’ll monitor it. As it gets closer to landfall, we’ll follow the plan we feel gives us the best chance to protect our student athletes.”
Land, Ho
FAMU All American defender Isaiah Land appears to be off to a slow start with two sacks and three tackles for loss in four games. Not so says Rattlers coach Willie Simmons of the star linebacker who had 19 sacks and 25½ tackles for loss last year.
“Everyone knows you have to find a way to block 81 and you won’t do it with one person,” Simmons said. “They’re chipping him with running backs, putting tight ends to his side, widening the edge, anything they can do to neutralize him.
“His numbers haven’t been there as far as sacks and TFLs but the effort has been there. He’s not frustrated. We’re not worried about sacks. He’s not getting the sacks but he’s playing at a high level.”
Players of the Week
Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Alcorn State running back Jarveon Howard shared SWAC Offensive Player of the Week honors, while Florida A&M’s Isaiah Major and Bethune-Cookman’s Darnell Deas won defensive and special teams honors.
Sanders completed 40 of 51 passes for 343 yards and four TDs in a 49-7 win over Mississippi Valley. Howard rushed for 299 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries in a 38-21 win over UAPB.
Major had 14 tackles, including one for loss, in the Rattlers’ 38-25 win against Alabama A&M. Deas had a 97-yard kickoff return and a 30-yard interception return for TDs in a 36-19 win over Grambling.
Southern bus trip
The Southern Quarterback Club is arranging a bus trip to the Oct. 8 game at Prairie View. The bus leaves the F.G. Clark Activity Center parking lot at 6 a.m. the day of the game for the 4 p.m. contest. For more information, contact Reginald Jarvis at 225.939.5906 or rjarvis79@yahoo.com.