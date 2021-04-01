Deion Sanders was always a standout on the football field, and, whatever the level of play and whatever the sport, his star seems to shine even off the field with his charm and charisma.
Sanders’ latest journey is to stand out on the sideline as coach at Jackson State, which hosts Southern at 4 p.m. Saturday in one of the most intense rivalry games in Black college football.
Off to a 3-1 start (2-1 in SWAC play), the early reviews are still mixed. But one place Sanders does make a definitive impression is on the weekly Zoom teleconference. With gold chains around his neck sporting his nickname “Prime” and a gold whistle as pendants, his personality comes through.
Sanders’ Hall of Fame career includes two Super Bowl titles, eight All-Pro selections at three positions, 53 interceptions, 22 touchdowns and a side-gig in Major League Baseball. Now, one of the most recognizable American athletes is finding coaching more than just to his liking.
“I’m having so much fun; it’s not work,” Sanders said on last week’s Zoom conference. “I get to come to a job. ... I’m so thankful Jackson State saw fit to hire me, what a bunch of friends and family. I’m elated. I love the possibilities. I love the challenge of it, I love provoking change and I love opening eyes. That’s what we’re doing, opening eyes for everyone in the HBCU realm. The things y’all write are going national now. I love it.”
Sanders has undoubtedly brought some unprecedented attention to the SWAC. ESPN scheduled Jackson State to no fewer than six appearances on its various platforms. Saturday’s game was added to that and will be broadcast on ESPN’s main network, the first appearance there for Southern football.
Taking the job at Jackson State has boosted that school’s fortunes in the short run. Sanders has attracted some recruits, including his son and another player previously committed to Georgia, that otherwise might not have considered the SWAC.
On the field, Jackson State got off to a 3-0 start before losing to Alabama State 35-28 in its last game. The Tigers' appearance in Montgomery, Alabama, was a win-win situation for the home team, although Alabama State coach Donald Hill-Eley admitted his staff had to work hard to keep focus on the game.
“It was excitement for the whole town,” Hill-Eley said. “Half our fans were waiting to get autographs from him. He’s an icon and on a platform that most of our students and staffs at HBCUs have rooted for. You have to reprogram yourself to root against them coming in to lead a team to try and beat you.
“We prepared our guys all week that we are not in attendance at a performance, we are part of the performance. If you come in late looking for him on the sideline, you’re going to get hit in your face. As long as you understand he’s over there with the head set on. You can wait until after the game to get the photographs. Our guys heard the message and we were able to go out there and get a win.”
Hill-Eley said Jackson State is about more than just Deion Sanders.
“Very competitive; that’s a staff that didn’t have as much time as we did to prepare,” he said. “They had all the same COVID restrictions we had. You can see what that program is going to be when they add all their bells and whistles. If he raises the bar, we’ve got to match it.”
Southern’s Dawson Odums, the dean of SWAC coaches, said he is grateful to see Sanders bringing notoriety to the league and HBCUs in general, but reminds followers that the reputation built over a long period of time by several coaches before Sanders will continue after he’s gone.
“If anybody can make it better, you should welcome that and embrace it,” Odums said. “But a lot of coaches before him have made HBCUs better, and coaches that come after him and me will make it better. As long as we’re growing it and doing it for the right reasons, we welcome any coach that wants to be an HBCU head coach. Whether they played HBCU, it doesn’t matter. If you are about the players and making it better for them and the institutions, that’s what we want.”
That’s what Sanders said he wants, and is the reason he took on the task, despite having only eight years of coaching experience at small, private high schools. He played three sports at Florida State but didn’t earn his degree until taking a FasTrack program at Talladega College, an HBCU in Alabama.
Sanders also used his influence with the NFL to schedule a combine for HBCU athletes. It was scheduled for last month but canceled because of the pandemic. He certainly sounds sincere about helping the lesser known Black players.
“Timing is everything,” he said when asked why he moved up to the college ranks. “What our people are dealing with culturally, nationally, spiritually, financially ... it was time I got off my butt and did something about it instead of talking about it in the dark. We’re talking it and we’re talking it and we’re walking it.”