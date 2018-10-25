Saturday won’t be the first time Jarrad Hayes steps onto the field at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
Growing up in the Baton Rouge area, Hayes always dreamed of playing football at Southern.
That dream neared reality when he signed with the Jaguars out of high school in 2014.
And at 6 p.m. on Saturday as Southern hosts its most hated rival in Jackson State for the first time in three years, Hayes will finally get his shot at his first career start on the Bluff.
There’s only one problem — Hayes won’t be wearing Columbia blue this Saturday.
It may not be the way he always pictured, but Hayes gets his chance to play under the Mumford lights, only it’ll be as the starting quarterback for Jackson State.
“He’s a smart quarterback. He has some ability,” Southern coach Dawson Odums said. “He makes good decisions, he’s a good quarterback in the pocket, he can go on the run and he has a good grasp of what they’re trying to do offensively. It should be fun to have him back here.”
Hayes’ road to Jackson passes through three schools in four years and, until recently, more frustrations than success.
When Hayes arrived at Southern from Central High — he also played at McKinley before transfering — he sat behind both Austin Howard and Deonte Shorts on the depth chart.
As a redshirt freshman in 2015, he played in seven games, throwing for 119 yards on a 10-of-16 clip.
With no end in sight to Howard’s four-year starting, Hayes transferred to New Mexico Military Institute in 2016.
“He has nothing bad to say about Southern University or coach (Dawson) Odums or any of those guys,” Central coach Sid Edwards said. “He loves them. They just had a crowd at the position. He loved his time there in his hometown but he was looking for a place he could get on the field and make a mark.”
But that also didn’t result in Hayes’ favor as he sat behind Jordan Ta’amu, who would go on to start at Ole Miss. Hayes played in five games, barely pushing the needle on the stat sheet.
Hayes left New Mexico thanks to his time at Southern.
Jackson State’s offensive coordinator at the time was Chad Germany, who previously recruited Hayes to Southern. Germany kept in touch and brought Hayes to Jackson.
Once in Mississippi, he was able to pull off what he’d failed twice before — moving up the depth chart.
From the No. 3 quarterback in 2017 to the No. 2 at the start of 2018, Hayes made the first start of his winding college career four games into the season against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Hayes debuted with 247 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 30-27 win that featured a 72-yard touchdown pass with 4:49 left to play.
He followed with his second win against Mississippi Valley State the next week before falling to North Alabama last Saturday.
Hayes was not made available for comment upon request.
“He’s done a great job for us,” JSU coach Tony Hughes said. “He’s very smart and has a lot of experience. He’s done a lot of things well and helped us to be successful as a football team.”
Both Hughes and Odums downplayed the significance of Hayes making his return to Baton Rouge, dismissing any notions of sentimentality they may feel for the other side.
Hughes said his familiarity with Southern may help in his preparation and expectations, but the focus remains on the team concept.
“The aspects of the emotional relationship with Jarrad have to be within the team concept,” Hughes said. “He has to stay within his limits of whatever our game plan is and not try to go out and prove himself against Southern. It’s not ‘Me against Southern.’ It’s ‘the Jackson State Tigers against Southern.’”