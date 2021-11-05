FLORIDA A&M at SOUTHERN
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: A.W. Mumford Stadium
Streaming: ESPN+
Radio: KQXL-FM, 106.5
What’s at stake
Both teams have fading playoff hopes, but hopes, nonetheless. If the Jaguars can win Saturday, their chances would improve with an Alcorn State victory against Prairie View on Nov. 13. Southern isn’t looking ahead but FAMU is a program that can hand out embarrassing whippings just like PVU did. The Jaguars have not lost two in a row this year, and neither have they won two in a row. They want to parlay the momentum from last week’s thrilling victory into a follow up success. The season either stays on a positive course with a victory or it takes a turn toward next year.
Key matchup
Southern OTs Ja’Tyre Carter and Jeremiah Stafford vs. Florida A&M LB Isaiah Land: Isaiah Land is having a Jordan Lewis type year with 12 sacks through eight games, among 18½ tackles for loss. He’s going to move around and lineup on both sides, or stunt to the middle. Carter and Stafford did a much better job with the rest of the O-line last week of keeping Bubba McDaniel clean. No sacks and no interceptions. A strong running game is the best medicine against a pass rush, although the Rattlers seldom come with extra people on the blitz. With a guy like Land, they don’t need to.
Players to watch
Jaguars: WR Calif Gossett, a transfer from UL-Lafayette, broke out a little bit last week and could build on his three catches for 72 yards. He’d have topped 100 yards if he hadn’t dropped a deep ball that hit him in stride. He’s spent the first six games getting up to speed before getting a few snaps in a previous game. He looks ready to shine. You can’t miss LB Ray Anderson if you’re watching the Jaguar defense. He’s sideline to sideline and always around the ball with 11 tackles last week, plus a sack, forced fumble, a recovery and a pass breakup. He’s going to have quite a battle tracking RB Bishop Bonnett, a waterbug of a runner who has 666 yards on the ground.
Rattlers: WR Jah’Marae Sheread is a double threat as a pass catcher and a punt returner. He’s caught fewer balls for less yardage than Xavier Smith but has six of the Rattlers 13 receiving TDs. Southern may also try hard not to punt to him, since he leads the nation with a 24.5 return average that includes a 59-yard scoring return. He also has a 66-yarder. SS Markquise Bell is the team’s leading tackler but an unusually big safety in the SWAC. He’s strong in run support, acting as an extra linebacker and probably has an NFL career ahead of him.
Facts and figures
The teams last met in 2019 with FAMU scoring a 27-20 victory. ... The teams are 4-4 against each other in the last eight meetings. ... Southern has had two turnovers total in the last three games. ... FAMU leads the SWAC in penalties and yardage with 75 for 733 yards. ... FAMU has allowed the second fewest sacks (11) in the SWAC, and Southern is third (12). ... FAMU has allowed only four passing TDS, fewest in the SWAC.
Numbers worth knowing
2: Safeties surrendered by Southern in the last meeting with FAMU
26: Sacks by Florida A&M defense, second in the SWAC
27: Red zone TDs allowed by Southern, second in the SWAC
Prediction and why
Southern 27, Florida A&M 25: This promises to be more of a defensive slugfest than fans are used to seeing. The Rattlers are stocked with defensive talent and like to sack the quarterback. Expects a conservative gameplan by Southern and reliance on its powerful running game. The Rattlers have an improving quarterback but he’s not in the class of Alcorn State’s Felix Harper and Alabama A&M’s Aqeel Glass. If Southern can mount a pass rush and get him uncomfortable, it can put up some more reasonable numbers. The Jaguars should be energized by last week’s result. Some help from a bigger crowd could help there.