Southern heads north this weekend for some in-state action against Louisiana Tech on Saturday. We caught up with Ben Carlisle from BleedTechBlue.com to see what fans can expect to see.
Kickoff is slated for 6 P.M. at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, Louisiana.
Last time these two teams played it was the pass game that burned the Jags on defense. Looks like the past few years the run game surpassed the pass for Tech. What kind of offense can SU expect?
Offensively for the Bulldogs I expect Tech to lean on its run game more than the pass. The passing was inconsistent in week one, but it has the potential to be dynamic. If the offensive line can give Smith time to throw, he has a chance to light it up. Smith was pressured on 13 of 29 drop backs in week one. If Tech is able to open up the lead early with the run game, I’d expect Coach Holtz to try and get a rhythm in the passing game heading into Tech’s early season bye week.
We’ve heard good things about J’Mar Smith’s development this summer. How much improvement did he make from last year?
Smith has progressed the most from a mental standpoint. Although the same offensive line didn’t start in consecutive weeks until games 10 and 11 last season, Smith seemed to be unsure of himself at many times a season ago. With nearly every wide receiver back in addition to being a year older, Smith is much more comfortable in the offense which has allowed for him to become a better quarterback. Like I mentioned in the question above, the pass blocking struggled in week one and although the group has 80+ starts as a unit, they must improve in order for Smith to reach his true ceiling.
La Tech obviously has more depth and likely more talent. If Southern is going to find success on Saturday, where is it going to be? What’s the weakness?
This is the most complete team top to bottom that I have ever seen at Louisiana Tech. The defense will be leaned on throughout the season if you asked me right now. If Tech has a concern, it is definitely on the offense. While Jaqwis Dancy and Israel Tucker had over 220 yards combined in week one and J’Mar Smith completed 65% of his throws, the Bulldogs turned it over three times and really had difficulty sustaining drives. If Southern can mix things up on defense, maybe they will give the Bulldogs offense some difficulty.
Skip Holtz really laid into the kicking game this week. Was it really that bad? What happened?
Tech really struggled on special teams in week one. It was that bad. They allowed a couple of big kick returns, they shanked a couple of punts, missed an extra point, and allowed South Alabama to recover an onside kick. The punter position was a question mark coming into the season, but Brady Hale was expected to be solid at kicker. We’ll see if the Bulldogs can clean things up in week two.
Who are the players to watch on Saturday?
Offensively keep an eye on running back Jaqwis Dancy and wide receiver Teddy Veal. I believe Dancy is a future NFL running back. He’s dynamic. Defensively, keep an eye on defensive end Jaylon Ferguson and cornerbacks Amik Robertson and L'Jarius Sneed. Ferguson will be selected in the top two rounds of the 2019 NFL Draft while Robertson and Sneed are the two best cornerbacks in Conference USA. It should be a fun night Saturday when Louisiana Tech and Southern face off at 6PM.