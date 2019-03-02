Southern University cornerbacks coach Lionel Washington has been promoted to defensive coordinator and will share duties with linebackers coach Steve Adams, Jaguars head coach Dawson Odums said Saturday.
Washington, a former NFL player and assistant, replaces Trei Oliver, who left Southern in December to become head coach at his alma mater, North Carolina Central.
Washington, entering his second season on the Jaguar staff, has experience as a coordinator. He served as cornerbacks coach and co-defensive coordinator at his alma mater, Tulane, from 2012-15. He spent 10 seasons (1999-08) as secondary coach for the Green Bay Packers and two seasons in the same capacity for the Oakland Raiders (2009-10).
“From an experience and personal standpoint, he’s as good-hearted a person as I’ve been around,” Odums said. “Our players need that, they need someone in front of them who is going to be genuine. He understands the lay of the land and not a guy where it has to be his way. All the (coaches) will have input.
“Steve Adams is going to have a lot of responsibility on the defense. I call them co-coordinators. They bring a lot to the table that will make our defense that much better.”
Washington, a native of Lutcher, was a three-year starter at Tulane and spent 15 productive seasons in the NFL with the Cardinals, Raiders and Broncos, finishing his career with 37 interceptions. He was inducted to the Tulane and Louisiana Sports Halls of Fame in 1997 and 2014, respectively.
“He’s a student of the game,” Odums said. “It’s our job to rally around them to make them great. He is as advertised. We don’t have to reinvent the wheel, but we’ve got some things cleaned up going into spring. I think they are going to do an outstanding job for our defense.
“Stop the run consistently and pressure the quarterback, whether it’s with the front four or bringing five or six guys. We’ll be much improved. The guys are older and have a better understanding.”
Adams is entering his fifth season on the Jaguars staff where he also has served as special teams coach. Prior to Southern, he served two years each at Nicholls State (2013-14) and Concord University (2011-12). He has also had stints at Purdue, Louisville and his alma mater Western Kentucky.
Southern finished fifth in total defense in SWAC, allowing 372.5 yards per game, and sixth in pass defense at 214.5 yards per game.