A disappointing loss led to a team meeting and ultimately help trigger a successful Southwestern Athletic Conference opener for the Southern baseball team in a 9-8 victory against Grambling Friday at Lee-Hines Field.
The Jaguars looked lifeless in a 16-1 loss Wednesday at LSU but bounced back nicely as Jacob Snyder pitched four solid innings to finish the game and Zavier Moore knocked in three runs, including the deciding run with an eighth inning sacrifice fly.
“We had a heart-to-heart meeting and talked about some things we needed to fix,” said Moore, a senior who also had a two-run homer. “It’s the conference opener, so everybody is hyped up. We came with a lot of energy and executed.”
Five different Jaguars had RBIs, and starter Wilhelm Allen (1-0) struck out six and allowed five hits in five innings in his first start. Isaiah Adams had a key two-run double, and Tremaine Spears and Bubba Thompson each had three hits and an RBI.
“We responded,” first-year Southern coach Chris Crenshaw said. “It was our home opener, they were excited and did what they were supposed to do.
“Wilhelm Allen got off to a good start and then ran out of gas. Snyder was big, and we got some hits in key situations like we haven’t done before. Today was a good day in all aspects except for the two errors. When we play together, we’re a pretty good team.”
Southern (2-6) jumped ahead 6-1 in the early part of the game, but Grambling (0-5) rallied behind the hitting of Cameron Phelts, who had two homers and three RBIs, and Jahmoi Percival, who had a single, double and triple with two RBIs.
The Jaguars were clinging to an 8-7 lead when O’Neill Burgos and Spears led off the eighth with base hits. Pinch runners Javonta Davis and Jalen Armstrong executed a double steal, and Moore drove Davis home with a fly ball to center field.
“I just wanted to do the job and pass it to the next guy,” Moore said. “We had pinch runners, and I knew if I could get it outside the dirt they would score for us.”
It wasn’t over. Snyder had retired 10 of the previous 11 hitters when Phelts hit a solo homer to left field with one out in the ninth. But Snyder came back to strike out Joseph Gunn and Percival to end the game.
“I threw only two innings prior to today, so yeah (that was my best game),” said Snyder, a fifth-year senior. “My adrenaline was still pumping after the homer. Playing Grambling, being here five years means a lot. Putting the team on my back and taking care of business, that’s what we came here to do today.”
Said Spears: “It was an all-around team win. We hit, pitched and played defense. We had more productive at-bats. We made our hits relevant. We’ve always hit the ball but not in clutch moments. Our hits were pretty clutch today.”