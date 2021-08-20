The Southern offensive line is a formidable group, creating a wall that has helped the team lead the SWAC in rushing offense the past two seasons.

The only mystery in fall camp has been what lurks behind that wall.

The fivesome of tackles Ja’Tyre Carter and Jeremiah Stafford, guards Jonathan Bishop and Brian Williams and center Dallas Black was dominant in the team’s first scrimmage. Their snaps were limited because coach Jason Rollins’ biggest concern at the position is depth.

“We know what they can do,” Rollins said. “We’ve got to get some guys that haven’t played much ready so they can be ready if someone gets hurt. It’s hard to get through a season without some injuries, so we’re giving several guys a chance.”

Rollins said the battle has been competitive and one name has emerged: Cherlson Paul, a 6-foot-7, 295-pound transfer from Lackawanna College. Paul has been working at tackle but has shown some potential to play at other spots.

“He put together back-to back days of being consistent in the running game and getting his passing sets really well,” Rollins said. He has versatility to play inside. He’s a freshman so we want to train him in one spot right now. No one else has had back-to-back consistent days over an extended amount of time to be able to speak on them.”

Still Southern is in a good position. The Jaguars averaged 211 yards per game and 4.8 yards per carry, both tops in the conference. The seven sacks allowed in five games was second best in the league.

“It’s the engine for us; they set the tempo and control the line of scrimmage,” Southern offensive coordinator Zach Grossi said. “That’s a big part for how we play. They lead us. They have a lot of SWAC snaps.”

Bolstering the offensive line is the play of the tight ends, who have improved their blocking as well as pass catching skills. Freshman Ethan Howard was a preseason All-SWAC selection after leading the team with 14 catches for 240 yards and two touchdowns.

Travis Tucker and Gregory Perkins have shown improvement and will help Southern in its two tight end sets.

“Ethan Howard is looking good,” Rollins said. “For a young guy he doesn’t look like a young guy. He’s getting really physical in the run game and running routes extremely well. We already know he can catch the ball and he’s put on some pounds. He’s trending upwards.

“Travis Tucker and Gregory Perkins are as advertised. They complement each other well. They can catch and pass block. They both have soft hands. Our offensive style utilizes their skill sets to the best.”

Fanfest

The gates at A.W. Mumford Stadium will open at 9 a.m. for Saturday’s 10 a.m. scrimmage and Fanfest. The Jaguar volleyball, cross country and soccer teams will join the football team on the field afterwards to meet and greet with fans. The Human Jukebox and Southern cheerleaders will also perform. Admission is free and the school is asking fans to mask up for the event.