After a slow start, the Southern men’s basketball team found its shooting touch on its way to a 91-44 exhibition win over Tougaloo College on Thursday night at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
Southern made just two of its first eight shots, but went on to shoot 51.5% from the field. Six Jaguars made 3-pointers as Southern made 15 of 36 from behind the arc.
Defensively, Southern held Tougaloo to 18 second-half points. The Bulldogs made 13 of 43 shots (30.2%) and trailed by as many as 50 points in the second half.
“We were locked in defensively,” Southern coach Sean Woods said. “We fouled too much because we were too excited. It was the first game so sometimes guys will get out of position, but as we get going these new guys are going to get acclimated.”
The new guys included guard Bryson Etienne and forward Festus Ndumanya. Etienne made four 3-pointers and led Southern with 16 points. Ndumanya had eight points and seven rebounds, and the Jaguars won the battle of the boards 46-25.
Also hitting double figures were Brion Whitley (15 points) and Dre’Shawn Allen (13 points). Both players made three 3-pointers.
Tougaloo, which made the NAIA playoffs last season, got six points from Grambling transfer Cameron Woodall in the first five minutes as the Bulldogs took an 8-4 lead.
Southern had a response.
The Jaguars made eight of their next nine shots to fuel a 22-2 run. Included in that stretch were six 3-pointers, three from Etienne. Southern made just one field goal in the last three minutes of the half, but still led 44-26 at the break.
In the second half, Tougaloo scored only eight points in the first 13 minutes. DeArius Henyard’s jumper with 14:12 left had the Bulldogs trailing 57-32.
Southern made its next seven shots as it went on a 17-0 run to take a 74-32 lead midway through the second half.