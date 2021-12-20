KENT, Ohio — P.J. Byrd made a layup with 1 second remaining in the game and Southern rallied from a 17-point halftime deficit to beat Kent State 78-76 on Sunday.
Jayden Saddler had 17 points and six assists to lead the comeback by Southern (6-6). Tyrone Lyons also had 17 points and Terrell Williams scored 13. Byrd finished with nine points and three assists off the bench.
Sincere Carry had 14 points for the Golden Flashes (5-5). Justyn Hamilton added 11 points and eight rebounds. Tervell Beck had 10 points.
Southern outscored the Flashes 18-3 over the final 4:25 to come from behind and pick up the victory.
Kent State put up 44 points in the first half and led by 17 at the break.
The second half was a different story. Kent State saw its lead dwindle all the way down to six with just under eight minutes to play. The Flashes battled back and pushed the lead back to 13 with 4:25 to play.
It was all Southern for the final four minutes, ending the game on an 18-3 run that was capped with a driving layup by Byrd with 1.6 seconds left.
The Jaguars outscored the Flashes 51-32 in the second half. They shot 55% from the field and scored 28 points in the paint after the break. Southern forced 12 turnovers in the second half, including four in the final four minutes.
The Jaguars head to Dayton, Ohio, for a game against the Dayton Flyers at 7 p.m. Tuesday.