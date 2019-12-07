1. WHAT WE LEARNED
Some things never change, like Alcorn State beating Southern. The tally is now 10 losses in 11 tries for the Jaguars, including five in a row. This one was more heartbreaking than any in recent memory because the Jaguars looked razor-sharp at times — and better-prepared than in their loss Oct. 26 — but they only have themselves to blame. Six turnovers and numerous other gaffes smeared the good things they did. Despite the errors, Southern once again surrendered a fourth-quarter lead to let a possible 20th SWAC title slip away.
2. TRENDING NOW
Jarod Sims broke out in last week’s Bayou Classic and kept on grinding Saturday to the tune of 149 yards rushing on 20 carries — both career highs — and his fourth touchdown. He also showed good hands as a receiver with a nice catch and run for 26 yards. Through this season, Sims went being from a short-yardage back to someone who will challenge Devon Benn for the starting job in 2020. His combination of power and speed will give the Jaguars the biggest running threat since Lenard Tillery.
3. FINAL THOUGHTS
Southern continues to close the gap on Alcorn. The latest effort was the best in the past two seasons, but the Jaguars need more consistent play from the quarterback position. Ladarius Skelton has been up and down all season, making elusive, powerful runs and laser passes, but too often mixing them with turnovers and poor decisions. This was his first full season as a starter and the Jaguars have to hope he can click with more consistency after spring, summer and fall workouts.