PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Martaveous McKnight had 22 points as Arkansas-Pine Bluff topped Southern 61-45 on Saturday night.
Shaun Doss had 16 points for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (10-15, 7-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference).
Sidney Umude had 16 points for the Jaguars (4-21, 3-9), who couldn’t continue momentum from their victory against Jackson State on Monday.
Umude was 6-of-11 from the field and also had five rebounds, but the rest of the Southern offense was miniscule. No other Jaguars player scored in double figures, with Bryan Assie’s 8 points on 4-of-5 shooting the next-highest total — Alex Ennis also had 8.
Southern shot 18 of 42 from the field for 42.9 percent, but the Jaguars were just 1 of 8 from 3-point range and committed 19 turnovers.
Southern scored just 17 points in the first half. The Jaguars held an early 7-2 lead and still led 13-11 halfway through the period but then went into one of the droughts that have hurt the team so badly this season: Southern didn’t score for 7 minutes, 30 seconds of game time. It got two free throws a minute later but then was scoreless again for the final 2:04 of the half.
Still, Pine Bluff led just 22-17 at the half, and Southern was within 31-28 with 13:56 remaining after an Aaron Ray layup. But the Golden Lions ripped off a 10-2 run to go up by 11 and led by at least five points the rest of the way.
Pine Bluff wasn’t much better from 3-point range, going just 5 of 17, but the Golden Lions were 22 of 42 (52.4 percent) overall and were 12 of 14 from the free-throw line.
The Golden Lions evened the season series against the Jaguars with the win. Southern defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 69-67 on Jan. 19. Arkansas-Pine Bluff faces Alcorn State at home on Monday. Southern matches up against Mississippi Valley State on the road on Monday.
Women
SOUTHERN 56, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 45: In Pine Bluff, Arkansas, the first-place Jaguars needed a big rally to overcome the last-place Golden Lions.
Southern (11-11, 3-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference) trailed 29-18 at halftime but used a 14-0 run early in the third quarter for a 35-32 lead.