When Southern travels to meet Texas Southern on Saturday, the Jaguars will be looking at a mirror image on offense and an improving defense.
The Tigers (0-1) are in their second year under coach Clarence McKinney and working through some issues — namely trying to decide on a quarterback, something Jaguars fans can appreciate.
Defensively, TSU is making strides after going 0-11 in 2019 and finishing last in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in yards allowed (553.5) and points allowed (45.5) per game. Prairie View had to score a touchdown with 1:40 remaining to pull out a 20-19 victory in the Tigers’ only outing this season.
“Coach McKinney has done a good job getting the pieces of the puzzle together,” Southern coach Dawson Odums said. “They lost a tough one. They’ve got some good players. I respect him a lot. He’s done an outstanding job coming into the conference and trying to build something. It takes time.”
McKinney is working on getting the quarterback slot squared away between returning starter Devin Williams and Alcorn State transfer Thaddeus Peyton. Williams started the opener and completed seven of 11 throws for 40 yards before giving way to Peyton after an interception. Peyton completed 18 of 22 for 132 yards and two scores to nearly rally the Tigers to victory.
“We’re competing at the position every day,” McKinney said. “We don’t like to have a two-quarterback system; we’d like one guy to win it. We’ll make a decision Saturday who goes out there.
“Devin Williams is a leader. He was voted team captain and has the most experience. He’s been around the longest and is a graduate student. Thaddeus Peyton has some leadership, and his ability to throw the ball allows us to do somethings we’d like to do offensively. He just got here so he doesn’t have the pulse of the team yet. He does some things we’d like him to do better.”
In 2019, Williams completed 97 of 162 passes for 999 yards and four touchdowns but threw eight interceptions. The Tigers appear more likely to rely on their one-two running game punch of Ladarius Owens and Jacorey Howard. The combined for 162 yards on 27 carries against Prairie View.
Howard is more of a power back and Owens a smaller, speedy back who excels as a receiver, although both are used in the passing game.
The receiving corps lost the SWAC’s leading receiver, Donnie Corley (72 for 1,039 yards and 3 TDs). Ke’Lenn Davis and Thurman Morbley combined for eight catches for 84 yards and are joined by East Ascension product Jyrin Johnson (3 for 29) and Jonathan Giles, who transferred from LSU. Giles caught one of Peyton’s TD passes against Prairie View.
Defensively, TSU held the Panthers to 88 yards rushing and 2.9 yards per carry. Linebacker Tarik Cooper had six tackles, two for loss, and end Michael Badejo had one of the team’s three sacks. Matthew Williams and Ja’Corey Benjamin each had interceptions. In 2019, Benjamin had seven pass breakups and two interceptions.
“The strength of their team and most improved part is their defense,” Odums said. “This isn’t going to be a game where you just show up. You have to have the right mindset and play for 60 minutes.”