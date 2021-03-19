HOUSTON — Blake Brogdon settled down after a rocky start, and Rice University’s bats stayed hot all game long as the Owls defeated Southern 14-2 at Reckling Park.
Southern (5-11) had chances to put up multiple runs in the first two innings, but came away with only one run on five hits. The Jaguars managed just three hits the rest of the game.
Brogdon gave up eight hits in seven innings, and allowed both Jaguars runs. He issued only one walk and struck out 10. Matthew Linsky came on to start the eighth and pitched to the minimum six batters.
Judah Wilbur, Linsky’s first batter, drew a leadoff walk in the eighth but was erased on Taj Porter’s double-play grounder to shortstop.
Rice (9-8) scored two runs in the first and added three in the third. The Owls got single runs in the fourth and fifth innings, then scored three in the sixth and four in the eighth on Connor Walsh’s grand slam.
All totaled, the Owls collected 17 hits including seven for extra bases. Also hitting home runs were Jared Dunlap and Antonio Cruz. Former LSU infielder Hal Hughes started at shortstop and went 1 for 5.
Southern looked ready for Brogdon in the early going. Wilbur doubled with one out in the first, and moved to third on O’Neill Burgos’ single through the left side. Brogdon then struck out Porter and Zavier Moore to end the threat.
In the second, Southern started with singles by Tremaine Spears and Jovante Dorris. One out later, Jaylen Armstrong singled home Spears, but Isaiah Adams followed with an inning-ending double play ball to third base.
The teams play again at 2 p.m. Saturday.