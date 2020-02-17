Just as it did nearly a month ago, the Southern women’s basketball team pulled away from Mississippi Valley in the third quarter of a Southwestern Athletic Conference mismatch.
After a competitive first half, the game turned into an easy-breather for Southern, which cruised in the second half on its way to a 71-40 at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
There were plenty of positive notes, like a Jaguars defense that forced 27 turnovers and held the Devilettes to the lowest point total for a SWAC opponent this season. It was enough for the Jaguars (12-12, 10-3) to overcome a relatively slow start.
Southern outscored Valley (2-22, 1-12) 26-11 in the third quarter to take a 61-31 lead.
“I thought defensively we did a great job,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said. “The effort level was off the charts. We got a lot of steals and we had them confused. We even pulled our press back in the fourth quarter.”
Offensively, Alyric Scott led four Jaguars in double figures with 14 points. With Jaden Towner, Southern’s leading scorer off the bench, held out of play with a sprained ankle, Scott was looking to step up her game.
“We really need her to get going down the stretch,” Funchess said of Scott, who was a preseason all-SWAC selection. “She can be a major factor for us. That’s the most she’s scored in a while, but she’s been playing too passive. We need her to score with the basketball.”
Helping pick up Towner’s minutes off the bench were Kayla Watson (10 points) and Nakia Kincey (five points). The two combined to make five of eight shots from the floor. Other double-figure scorers were Raven White and Amani McWain with 11 points apiece.
Valley made just 15 of 55 shots (27.3%), and was led in scoring by Azaria Howard’s nine points.
Southern had a 10-6 in the early going before McWain provided a spark. She had a steal, an assist and a second-chance basket as Southern took an 18-8 lead after one quarter.
In the second quarter, White scored six points as Southern equaled its largest lead of the half, 35-18, with two minutes left. Valley made two free throws down the stretch and trailed 35-20 at halftime.
“One thing we tell the kids is you cannot underestimate your opponent, and I thought we came out a little sluggish,” Funchess said. “We got in early foul trouble and the bench was a little thin, but Kayla Watson and Nakia Kincey came in and played well.”