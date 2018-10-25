With Jackson State coming into Baton Rouge for the first time since 2015, Southern is gearing up for tough battle against one of its most hated rivals.
The Advocate caught up with Jackson State beat writer Anthony McDougle of the Clarion Ledger to see what the Jaguars can expect on Saturday.
1. Southern and Jarrad Hayes have a bit of history together. What does the former Jaguar bring to the JSU offense and why make the mid-season change?
Jarrad has been referred to by coaches as a manager of the game and the team’s offense who possesses a high-level intellect and solid leadership skills. Players have said much of the same. Interim Offensive coordinator Derrick McCall called him a coach on the field and raved about his ability to diagnose defenses and make the correct read or audible when necessary. That, coupled with his experience and the early struggles of Derrick Ponder made him the guy for the time being.
2. How much did the departure of Hal Mumme change the JSU offense? Will it still be his signature air-raid offense?
The signature air-raid is gone, but McCall has said some bits and pieces of it still remain in the offense the Tigers run now. The biggest change is the emphasis has been taken off the quarterback and is now placed on the run game. Jackson State has a solid group of running backs in starter Jordan Johnson and backups Keshawn Harper and they can be hard to handle when the running game gets going.
3. JSU had a rough day stopping the North Alabama defensive front last week. Southern has played well up front all season. Is that a one-time slip or is this an area the Jaguars might attack?
Head coach Tony Hughes had been speaking highly of the offensive lines improvement in the weeks leading up to the North Alabama game. By all accounts, they were trending upward. But the game against the Lions revealed they still had a way to go to get where they needed to be. The North Alabama defensive ends proved to be too fast and the interior lineman had their way most of the game. It’ll be interesting to see how they respond against a stout front for the second straight week.
4. Who are the JSU playmakers Southern fans should keep an eye on this weekend?
Running back Jordan Johnson is one of the Tigers’ most consistent weapons. He’s shown he can carry the load, he’s averaging 5.5 yards per carry on the season and is arguably the engine that makes the offense go. The entire defensive front has been stout all year, but Keontre Hampton is the guy to watch. He ranks in the top 10 in the SWAC in tackles with 50 and is one reason JSU has been lights out against the run this season.
5. It’s been a few years since Jackson State last made the trip to Baton Rouge for the heated rivalry. Southern is expecting a big home crowd, but what’s the excitement like over in Jackson?
The excitement is palpable in these parts. Players and coaches realize how big this game is for their SWAC title game implications. As for the fans, it’s clear these two fanbases aren’t slacking on the smack talk. It’s visible on any relevant social media platform, where both sides have been throwing jabs every chance they get. For many players on the team, it’ll likely be their first time going to Baton Rouge for the rivalry game, so that gives it a different level of excitement for them. The atmosphere should be electric at A.W. Mumford Stadium.