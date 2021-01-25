The Southern women's basketball team built a 10-point fourth-quarter lead, then held on to defeat previously unbeaten Alabama State 60-56 on Monday night at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery, Alabama.
Southern didn’t put the game away until Genovea Johnson’s free throw with 3 seconds left provided the final margin. Before that, Alabama State had a chance to tie the game with a 3-pointer, but Jayla Crawford was called for an offensive foul.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Southern (4-8, 4-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) led by six points, 52-46. The Jaguars scored on their next three possessions to take a 58-48 lead with three minutes left but struggled to put the game away.
Over the next two minutes, Southern missed its only field-goal attempt and two free throws while committing four turnovers. That allowed Alabama State (4-1, 4-1) to creep back into the game, and Ayana Emmanuel’s putback basket with 26 seconds left sliced the Jaguars' lead to 58-56.
Emmanuel fouled Tyneisha Metcalf, who made one of two free throws. That set up a final possession for the Hornets, who were unable to get off a shot before Crawford’s foul.
Johnson finished with 20 points to lead Southern. Nakia Kincey scored 17, and grabbed a team-high six rebounds.
Two of Southern’s post players, Raven White and Taneara Moore, were saddled with foul trouble in the second half as Alabama State outrebounded the Jaguars 38-27.
Southern made only 2 of 13 shots to open the game and looked headed for another off night shooting the basketball. Instead, trailing 10-4, Southern rallied in the last 1:41 of the first quarter to take a 12-10 lead.
In the second quarter, Southern moved out to a 19-15 lead before Alabama State put together a 9-2 run. Emmanuel, who scored 18 points, hit a 3-pointer and the Hornets led 24-21.
Shmya Ward scored five of her 20 points to help Alabama State take a 29-27 lead, but Southern surged again in the final minute of the half. Johnson and Kincey were the main contributors, and the Jaguars took a 31-29 lead into halftime.
Alabama State got as close as one point twice in the third quarter, but Southern led the entire second half.