The Southern women’s basketball team is less than a week away from what is shaping up to be its biggest game of the regular season — a Thursday game against Prairie View and former coach Sandy Pugh.
But first, the Jaguars have business to take care of on Saturday.
Part of that is putting aside the pageantry of senior day and putting their focus on Alcorn State. If Southern (15-11, 12-3 SWAC), which currently holds a 1½ game lead over Prairie View in the league standings, is able to get past the Braves, it will have four days to prepare for the game against the Panthers.
The importance of that isn’t lost on Southern’s senior guard and floor leader Skylar O’Bear. A win over Alcorn (4-23, 3-12) would put pressure on Prairie View (13-11, 10-4) to win Saturday as well as Monday, when Southern has the night off.
“This is my senior night, and its going to be big for me and the other seniors,” said O’Bear, who prepped at White Castle before moving on to the Bluff. “But looking past that, we just need to get the ‘W,’ stay in first place and make sure we have a shot at winning the regular season.”
Other seniors being recognized Saturday are Danayea Charles, Rishonti Coward and Courtney Parson. Along with O’Bear, the seniors have made up a solid nucleus for Southern, but there has been more to the Jaguars than just senior leadership.
Jaguars coach Carlos Funchess has had the luxury of utilizing a bench that goes 11 players deep with no drop off. It has allowed him to substitute freely throughout any game this season.
Still, there is no question the leader for the Jaguars has been O’Bear, who averages 9.0 points per game and a team-high 29 minutes of playing time.
“Coach only gives me a breather if he feels I need one,” O’Bear said. “He always tells me, ‘Be ready to go back in. We’re gonna need you.’ So I try to stay on my toes and always be ready.”
O’Bear’s leadership has kept Southern on track, particularly in close games. The Jaguars, who won 75-54 at Alcorn on Feb. 2, have gone 7-2 in SWAC games decided by eight points or less.
“Its just knowing that the game is never over whether there’s five seconds left or two minutes,” O’Bear said. “You’ve just got to push through and make the plays. You’ve got to be smart and make sure you do the right things.”
If the Jaguars do the right things in their final three games, they will earn the top seed for the SWAC postseason tournament. That seeding would give the Jaguars a leg up on the SWAC field while trying to earn a trip to the NCAA tournament.
Men
The Southern men will have two seniors playing their final home game, 6-foot-4 guard Richard Lee and 6-7 forward Sidney Umude. The duo has been among the most reliable this season for Southern (5-23, 4-11) which is a half-game behind eight-place Alcorn (5-23, 4-10) in the SWAC standings.
A win over Alcorn would keep alive the Jaguars' hopes of qualifying for the SWAC postseason tournament. Alcorn defeated Southern 76-64 at Alcorn on Feb. 2.