Southern University coach Jason Rollins netted his first commitment for the 2022 recruiting class Monday when Marietta High School dual-threat quarterback Tyler Hughes pledged via Twitter his intention to become a Jaguar.
Hughes, a 6-foot, ½-inch, 195-pound prospect, passed for 3,250 yards and 30 touchdowns while rushing for 550 yards and seven TDs in his first year as a starter Marietta, which lost to East Coweta in the first round of the 2020 playoffs.
“He’s a great quarterback and a very gifted athlete,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. “I think he’ll be a huge success at Southern. They run a lot of similar stuff that we run, so he feels very comfortable in being able to pick up that system and run with it. As a dual-threat guy, he’s exactly what you’re looking for.”
“He took a visit and fell in love with the place. He felt good about the staff. I think he felt it was a perfect fit.”
Hughes hasn’t been ranked by recruiting services but also had offers from Eastern Kentucky and West Carolina with interest from East Carolina and Coastal Carolina.
Hughes played two seasons behind All-American Harrison Bailey, who led Marietta to the Class 7A state title in 2019 and signed with Tennessee earlier this year. Hughes was one of 20 new starters on the 2020 team and threw four touchdown passes in the playoff loss to East Coweta.
“I feel good about his development over the last year and that this is going to be a huge year for him and his teammates,” Morgan said. “We have 25 seniors coming back.”