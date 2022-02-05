Terrell Williams, a former Southwestern Athletic Conference impact player of the week, showed there is more impact left for him to provide.
On Saturday, Williams was the catalyst for a key second-half run as Southern survived Alabama A&M’s best rally before posting a 73-64 win at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
Coupled with losses by Grambling and Florida A&M, the win moves Southern (13-9, 8-2) into sole possession of first place in the SWAC. But it wasn’t easy.
Alabama A&M (4-6, 5-15) trailed the entire game, but was as close as 50-48 with 12:25 left in the game. Williams got a basket after an offensive rebound, and went on to score 10 of Southern’s next 16 points as the Jaguars moved back out to a 66-50 lead.
The Bulldogs were unable to get closer than seven points in the final minutes.
“When his energy is up, he’s really good,” said coach Sean Woods, who likes to compare Williams' style to that of a former Maryland All-American. “He’s got a body like Len Bias, and if he gets the mindset like Len Bias, he can be a really, really good player.”
Against A&M, Williams finished with 12 points and nine rebounds. In all, 11 Jaguars scored. Brion Whitley had 14 points, and P.J. Byrd and Isaiah Rollins each added 11.
Southern shot 43.1% from the field — its first dip below 50% in six games — but the Jaguars forced 25 turnovers. They also held their own on the backboards, as each team pulled down 33 rebounds.
“We took the (full-court) pressure off because I thought we were getting a little fatigued,” Woods said. “We tightened up in the halfcourt defense, kept the ball out of the paint and made them take tough shots.”
Garrett Hicks made four 3-pointers and led A&M with 25 points. Jalen Johnson scored 19 and had 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs.
Southern took a 31-20 lead into the second half but missed its first five shots as A&M cut into the lead. Trailing 43-37, the Bulldogs made seven of their next eight shots from the field and got within 50-48 when Johnson scored off of a feed from Hicks.
Over the next six minutes, Southern went on a 16-2 run highlighted by three baskets and four free throws from Williams. The Jaguars also forced five turnovers and held A&M without a field goal for more than six minutes.