Southern got the fast start it wanted against nemesis Alcorn State on Saturday — but unlike last week, there was no putting the game away early.
The Jaguars dominated the first half with a two-touchdown lead and then held on behind a clutch defense that kept the Braves out of the end zone in the second half to secure a 21-17 victory at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
The seminal moment came when the defense stopped Alcorn on fourth-and-1 at the Southern 46-yard line with 1:28 to play. Then the offense pulled itself together, as running back Jerodd Sims ripped off runs of 8 and 23 yards for consecutive first downs to finish off the Braves.
The victory — Southern’s second in a row against a Southwestern Athletic Conference Western Division leader — put the Jaguars (4-2, 3-1) at the top of the standings.
“We knew it was going to be a hard-fought battle, and we had to play for 60 minutes,” Southern coach Eric Dooley said. “I told them from the beginning of the season, this conference has no doormats. You have to play football week in and week out.”
Southern jumped ahead after its first three offensive snaps on a 37-yard scoring pass from BeSean McCray to August Pitre. In the second quarter, Karl Ligon ran 36 yards for a score, and McCray hit Cassius Allen with a 14-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-7.
Alcorn (3-3, 2-1) responded with a touchdown to make it 21-14.
From there, the teams spent the second half slugging it out on defense.
McCray hit 10 of 13 passes for 178 yards in the first half but attempted only six passes after the break, completing two for 21 yards to finish with 199 yards passing on the night.
But the Southern defense made stops when it had to. Alcorn appeared headed for a tying touchdown, but Southern forced a 40-yard field-goal attempt that came up short. In the fourth quarter, the Braves mounted another drive that stalled on the Jaguars' 8-yard line and got their only points of the second half on a 24-yard field goal by Noah Kiani.
The Southern defense has yet to allow a second-half touchdown in four conference games, yielding only two field goals. The Jaguars held SWAC leading rusher Jarveon Howard — who entered the game averaging 6.7 yards per carry — to 79 yards on 22 carries.
When Alcorn made its final push on a drive that started with 4:41 left, the defense made plays. On third-and-2, Corione Harris stopped Howard for a 1-yard gain.
On fourth-and-1, everyone knew who was getting the ball — Howard. But Tahj Brown and Trey Laing combined to stop him a half-yard short.
“They’ve got a rusher that’s fourth in the country,” Dooley said, referring to Howard. “We knew we had to stop the run. We had to take a chance. I love our secondary, so we didn’t mind loading the box, playing man-to-man on the outside, and it worked out for us. It’s something we saw in film study. We knew (the) quarterback was not going to throw a whole lot, but knew he was going to throw the football.”
Offensively, Dooley said he had to dial back Southern's up-tempo offense because of some injuries. The Jaguars had just 72 total yards in the second half, 33 on the final three plays.
“They made adjustments,” Dooley said of Alcorn’s defense. “When a defense drops eight, they’re telling you to run the football. We’re going to be smart, not stubborn, and take what the defense is giving us. Coming out at halftime, we needed to establish our running game, because I knew what type of football team Alcorn is.
“(At the start), we wanted to use tempo. We felt real good about it. We had to be careful because some of the guys got a little banged up throughout the game, and we didn’t want to go back to tempo and burn ourselves out. We had to scale back. We saw some things we had an opportunity to do and felt real good about it.”
Harris led Southern with 10 tackles and picked off a pass, Southern’s ninth interception this season. The Jaguars also had five sacks and eight total tackles for loss.
“We harp on finishing, even when every play doesn’t go the way we want,” said Harris, who has three interceptions. “The offense wasn’t perfect. We knew we had to do our part. That fourth down was a stop we knew we had to have.”