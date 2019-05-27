The Southern University baseball team, making its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2009, will take on Mississippi State at noon Friday in a first round regional game at Dudy Noble Field.
Southern (32-22) earned an automatic berth as champion of the Southwest Athletic Conference tournament and is seeded No. 4 in the regional. No. 6 national seed Mississippi State (46-13) tied Arkansas for first in the SEC West Division.
The other two teams in the regional are No. 2-seed Miami (39-18) which plays No. 3-seed Central Michigan (46-12) at 7 p.m. Friday.
The berth completes the a stunning turnaround under second-year coach Kerrick Jackson for the Jaguars, who were 9-33 last season.
Southern will release ticket information for fans wishing to attend later Monday.