nichollssouthern.050219 HS 251.JPG
Buy Now

Southern head coach Kerrick Jackson on the field against Nicholls, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Southern University's Lee-Hines Field in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

The Southern University baseball team, making its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2009, will take on Mississippi State at noon Friday in a first round regional game at Dudy Noble Field.

Southern (32-22) earned an automatic berth as champion of the Southwest Athletic Conference tournament and is seeded No. 4 in the regional. No. 6 national seed Mississippi State (46-13) tied Arkansas for first in the SEC West Division.

The other two teams in the regional are No. 2-seed Miami (39-18) which plays No. 3-seed Central Michigan (46-12) at 7 p.m. Friday.

The berth completes the a stunning turnaround under second-year coach Kerrick Jackson for the Jaguars, who were 9-33 last season.

Southern will release ticket information for fans wishing to attend later Monday.

Click here to see the full bracket.

View comments