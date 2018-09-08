RUSTON — For a brief moment, it looked like the impossible had a chance.
And then came halftime.
Before the game devolved into a 54-17 blowout, Southern came out swinging against Louisiana Tech, at one point in the second quarter closing to 21-14 after coming into the game 0-11 against FBS opponents in program history.
The Jaguars were rolling. They were 2 for 2 on fourth downs, calling trick plays for deep gains and not letting Bulldogs quarterback J’Mar Smith get too comfortable in the pocket.
But the inevitable deterioration of momentum and the physical wearing down of both Southern's offense and defense spelled doom for the FCS vs. FBS upset bid.
Louisiana Tech (2-0) pushed its advantage to 31-14 by halftime, and Southern was outscored 23-3 in the second half with the closest it ever came to sniffing the end zone a 22-yard field goal from kicker Cesar Barajas.
The once promising day of quarterback John Lampley fell stagnant under the crushing speed and depth of the Bulldogs, limiting him to seven completions after the break — far behind what would be needed to keep pace with Smith and the surging Tech offense.
Nothing specifically changed; it was still the same teams running the same game plans, but Southern fall apart against an FBS school for the 12th time.
“I really thought we would play much, much better,” coach Dawson Odums said. “We had a good game plan. I thought we had a good beat on them. Offensively we moved the ball.
“But we had a couple drives where we had 15- and 11-play drives where we didn’t get any points. I really thought we were executing at a high rate, but when you aren’t getting points against good times, and defensively you’re not stopping them… That’s really what led to the separation — big plays.”
Despite the loss, Odums said Lampley grew up this week since making his first start against TCU in the season opener seven days ago.
He showed poise and control in the pocket, throwing for a career-high 17 of 24 with 179 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for another score that put the game at 21-14 with 3:49 left to play in the first half.
It was all part of an aggressive game plan Southern put together for this week to put Louisiana Tech on its heels from the start.
At one point, Lampley tossed a reverse to receiver Kendall Catalon, who recalled his high school quarterback days to throw a 37-yard pass to Trey Smith for one of the largest gains of the day.
“We watched a lot of film of La Tech, and we see they did the same thing to every opponent,” Catalon said. “We took advantage of that.”
Southern’s strong half was set up from the first play from scrimmage.
Backed up near his own end zone, Smith was sacked for 6-yard loss by Southern’s Jamal Tillman for the team’s first sack of the season.
Tyran Nash added another sack while Dakavion Champion and Calvin Lunkins teamed up for a forced fumble in the first half.
That was about all of the positives for the defense, though.
Odums chided his players for a host of missed tackles that set up big plays for the Bulldogs, never letting the offense keep the momentum it garnered in the first half.
But with every big play Southern made, the Bulldogs fired back with one of their own.
The Jaguars defense allowed 10 completions of 15 or more yards — including a 30-yard touchdown pass to Smoke Harris with six seconds before the final whistle — and eight runs of 10 yards or more.
Smith passed for 380 of Tech’s 613 total yards and two touchdowns.
“We tried to come out there and compete,” Lunkins said. “We came up short. We’ve got to learn from our mistakes and just get better next week.”