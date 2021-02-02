The February signing period for Southern University usually produces a small bundle rather than a large haul and 2021 is no exception.

Jaguars coach Dawson Odums said he expects to announce a class of 10 to 12 players, including three from the December early period, to be added to the mix on Wednesday’s signing day.

“We’ll sign a few, maybe a total of about 10, 11 or 12 guys altogether,” Odums said Tuesday. “We don’t have a slot of slots open because we have so many upperclassmen coming back. We have some guys here already and we’ll announce them sometime after lunch tomorrow (Wednesday).”

The NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to seniors from the 2020 teams. Southern has 47 players who are entering their fourth or fifth seasons when the Jaguars start their delayed 2020 season Feb. 26 at Alabama State. All of those seniors will be eligible to return for the fall 2021 season.

Bayou Classic won't have Human Jukebox, World Famed Tiger Marching Band in Shreveport BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced a revised policy for band travel during the upcoming spring SWAC football season.

Southern brought in three players during the early signing period last December who will be freshmen in the 2021 fall class. The Jaguars also added four transfers in January who are eligible to play this spring.

Hinds Community College dual threat quarterback Kobe Dillon (6-foot-1, 195 pound), wide receiver Devin Ellison (6-1, 190) of Cherokee High School in Canton, Georgia, and placekicker/punter Joshua Griffin of Warren Central in Vicksburg, Mississippi, signed a letters of intent in December, Odums said,

Dillon led Ferriday to the Class 2A state championship in 2019, and Ellison was a three-star recruit. Both were sprinters on their respective high school track teams.

Griffin was one of the most prolific kickers in Mississippi during the past two seasons. He made a school record 12 field goals as a junior and added four more as a senior in a season shortened by an injury and COVID-19.

Southern’s 2020 season was delayed to spring of 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Jaguars will play a seven-game schedule beginning Friday, Feb. 26 at Alabama State. The home opener is set for March 6 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff with the Bayou Classic on April 17 in Shreveport and the SWAC championship game May 1.

In the fall, Southern has an 11-game schedule beginning at Troy on Sept. 4, with the Bayou Classic returning to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The home opener is set for Sept. 11 against Miles College.

Southern quarterback Ladarius Skelton is experienced — but not guaranteed to start, Dawson Odums says Southern coach Dawson Odums isn’t making any assumptions about the Jaguars starting quarterback job — even with returning starter Ladarius Ske…

'Time is short:' Season opener closing in quickly for Southern football team The Southern football team is one third of the way into preparation for its spring season which means the work starts to get more serious this week.