No matter what happens on the football field Saturday, Southern will walk out of Fort Worth, Texas, a bit richer.
The Jaguars are slated to make $500,000 this weekend when the football team opens the season Saturday at No. 16 TCU, according to the agreement obtained by The Advocate through a records request.
The game — commonly referred to as “paycheck games” for the presumption the lower-level program receives a large financial gain in exchange for playing a team they have little hope of beating — is the most high-profile opponent Southern has played since traveling to No. 7 Georgia in 2015.
This payday isn’t as much as $650,000 Southern made for its trip to Georgia, but that deal included a separate stipulation for the school’s marching band, The Human Jukebox, to be in attendance and perform at halftime.
While the contract with TCU makes no such stipulations, team spokesman Chris Jones confirmed The Human Jukebox will be in attendance in Fort Worth and perform at halftime.
The rest of the agreement is fairly straightforward. Southern receives 375 complimentary tickets and both sides threatened with a $1 million reimbursement fee if, for any reason other than an “act of God,” one of the institutions cancels the game or fails to appear. The contract also specifies officials will be from the Big 12 Conference, of which TCU is a member.
Southern begins its season at 11 a.m. Saturday. The game will air on Fox Sports.
Respect your opponent
Dawson Odums spent a big part of his opening statement at the first media luncheon of the season Tuesday praising TCU coach Gary Patterson and his program.
Before Odums spoke about his own team, the Jaguars play-caller lauded Patterson for building a consistent winner and national contender.
“Gary Patterson has done an outstanding job,” Odums said. “One of the top-10 football teams in the country. They’re always in contention. What makes a good team? You look at the tenure of the head coach. Don’t know how many championships they won, but he always produces a good team.”
Odums also praised TCU quarterback Shawn Robinson after the sophomore was named the starter on Saturday.
Robinson, a former four-star, dual-threat recruit, started one game in place of former TCU quarterback Kenny Hill last season. He completed 6-of 17 passes for 85 yards and a touchdown in a 27-3 win against Texas Tech. He also ran for 84 yards.
He can throw the football and run the football, but you can really see the command he has from an offensive standpoint," Odums said. "He’s a leader.”
Better make it official …
Devon Benn being named Southern’s starting running back came as a bit of a surprise.
Odums listed the sophomore back as the starter against TCU after sitting behind Herb Edwards last season. Benn rushed for 464 yards and four touchdowns last season, second most on the team.
Jamarqueza Mims and Darbbeon Profit are expected to carry the bulk of the workload with Benn.
Finalized depth chart
Southern just about has its depth chart set, but the Jaguars are still looking for a few more players to step up as contributors this season.
Odums said he mainly wants to evaluate the tight end spot for someone other than Dennis Craig to fill the void left by former team captain Dillon Beard.
Jeremias Houston had the third most receiving yards among tight ends last year with four catches for 31 yards and a touchdown.
“Jeremias Houston has had a great fall camp and I’m excited to see what he brings to the table,” Odums said.
Bus trips
The SU Unification Organization is among the groups sponsoring a bus trip Fort Worth, Texas, for Saturday’s game at TCU.
The package includes a game ticket, hotel and after-game party. The cost is $180 for one person, $290 for two, $400 for three and $500 for four.
The SUUO will also arrange bus trips for later games at Louisiana Tech (Sept. 8), Alabama A&M (Sept. 22), Prairie View (Oct. 13), Texas Southern at Dallas (Oct. 20) and the Bayou Classic (Nov. 24).
For information, call (225) 355-6886, (225) 357-3833 or (225) 774-7617.