The Southern women’s basketball team is looking to regroup after losing its second consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference game on Saturday.
Playing at Prairie View, Southern saw a close game get away from it in the second quarter, when the Panthers went on a 13-0 run. The Panthers, who won 62-55, led by as many as 12 points in the fourth quarter before a late Jaguars rally came short.
The loss dropped Southern (10-13, 8-4) into a tie with Alabama State for second place in the league standings. One game behind is a group of four teams, including Texas Southern (7-12, 7-5), the Jaguars' next opponent.
Southern and Texas Southern play at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the H&PE Arena in Houston.
“Texas Southern has a lot of good pieces,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said. “They’ve been kind of up and down, but they’re capable of beating anybody. They have some Power Five transfers and some other kids that can play at a high level.”
Southern won the first meeting with TSU 70-60 on Jan. 3 in a game that featured numerous runs by both teams. After the Tigers closed to within 57-55 in the fourth quarter, the Jaguars used one final surge to put TSU away.
Southern forced 35 turnovers in the game and pulled down 50 rebounds. Kayla Watson led the scoring with 13 points while Nakia Kincey and Genovea Johnson each added 11.
TSU’s Shalexxus Aaron was one of three Tigers in double figures with 17 points. Teammate Ataiya Bridges scored 13 points, but had 12 turnovers.