Southern coach Jason Rollins had a lot of good things to say about the Jaguars' first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday, with an emphasis on survival.
“It was a good day; we came out healthy,” was Rollins' opening remark.
No injuries is always is a good day when teams put on pads for the first time. The Jaguars were limited to 45 minutes of contact, and having finished the spring season April 17 weren’t in need of a full scale, battle royale.
Southern went 60 plays with an emphasis on building depth for the time when injuries do come. Overall, quarterback Ladarius Skelton was effective in his 15 snaps, the offensive line was strong and some reserve defensive players showed what they could do.
“I thought the offense came out really well,” Rollins said. “Skelton was very sharp, not one missed pass. He was 6 for 6 or 5 for 5, I’ll have to check the tape.
“The offensive line was dominant, they imposed their will. We held some guys out, the ones we knew can play. They lived up to their preseason hype.”
Skelton threw two touchdown passes, a 65-yarder to wide receiver Chandler Whitfield and a 30-yarder to running back Travien Benjamin on a wheel route.
Rollins has said the Jaguars are intent on throwing the ball more efficiently in the fall while continuing their power running identity.
“We ran it well but weren’t tracking rushing yards,” Rollins said. “It was running back by committee and all of them had a good day. With our first day in full contact, we wanted them to get acclimated to getting hit and getting on the ground and getting off the ground.”
Rollins praised the linebackers, senior Ray Anderson and freshman Derrick Williams, for their run fits and drop coverage, “making plays sideline to sideline.” Defensive end Jordan Lewis didn’t see a lot of action, but backups Tyran Nash and Lyston Barber each had “pretty solid days.”
Southern is tweaking its secondary to include a three-safety set with Tamaurice Smith, Jakoby Pappillion and Chase Foster playing first team. Tyler Judson and Jakobi Jones rotated in behind them.
Glenn Brown is set at one cornerback slot with Kamen St. Junious and Robert Rehm battling for the other. The Jaguars defense didn’t get a turnover, but defensive back Jordan Eastling had the only sack.
There wasn’t much movement on the place-kicker/punter front. The Jaguars only worked on kickoffs and extra points Saturday after a full special teams practice Friday.
Junior Martell Fontenot is battling freshmen Luke Jackson, Joshua Griffin and Carson Wilt for both kicking jobs.
“It’s a tight battle for punter and kicker,” Rollins said. “They’re all very talented. Just when you think one has emerged, another one will come back and have an outstanding day.
“The return and kicking units are nearly intact. It’s a blessing we have our deep snapper and short snapper back.
Jamar Washington and Whitfield worked at punt returner, a key area where the Jaguars struggled in the spring because Washington was out with an injury. Washington is also working as a kickoff returner with Kobe Dillon and speedy Phillip Thomas, who Rollins said “has been a pleasant surprise.”
Moving forward, the Jaguars will hold a major walk-through Sunday and then break camp Monday as classes begin. Southern will go to its in-school schedule which means afternoon practices.