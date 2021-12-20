Fresh from a thrilling road victory in Ohio, the Southern men's basketball team will try for another one.
The Jaguars (6-6), winners of back-to-back games against quality opponents, face one of their toughest tests yet when they close out their nonconference schedule at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Dayton (7-5).
Southern is coming off a stunning come-from-behind 78-76 win Sunday night at Kent State, where P.J. Byrd made a layup with 1 second remaining in the game and the Jaguars rallied from a 17-point halftime deficit.
They trailed by 22 at one point.
Southern has won three straight games in a streak that started before a weeklong break for final exams. The Jaguars won at home Dec. 9 against Lindsey Wilson College, then rallied in the second half to defeat Southeastern 72-66 two days later.
On Sunday at Kent State, Jayden Saddler had 17 points and six assists to lead Southern's comeback. Tyrone Lyons also had 17 points and Terrell Williams scored 13. Byrd finished with nine points and three assists off the bench.
Southern outscored the Golden Flashes 18-3 over the final 4:25 to come from behind and pick up the victory.
Kent State put up 44 points in the first half and led by 17 at the break. The second half was a different story.
The Flashes' lead dwindled to six with just under eight minutes to play. They battled back and pushed the lead back to 13 with 4:25 to play. That's when the Jaguars took over.
It was all Southern for the final four minutes, ending the game on an 18-3 run that was capped with a driving layup by Byrd with 1.6 seconds left.
The Jaguars forced 12 turnovers in the second half, including four in the final four minutes.
On Tuesday, they will face a Dayton team with a No. 102 NET ranking, with neutral-site wins against Miami (Fla.), Kansas and Virginia Tech. The Flyers have won six of their past games, their only defeats having come against SMU and Ole Miss.
Dayton ranks 24th in the nation in field-goal percentage (47.8%) and is balanced in scoring, as four players average more than 10 points per game — DaRon Holmes (10.4), Toumani Camara (10.2), Malachi Smith (10.1) and Elijah Weaver (10.1). But the Flyers rank third-to-last in the nation in free-throw percentage (63.4) and among the bottom third in Division I in rebounding (33.0 per game).
This is Southern's final nonconference game of the season. The Jaguars open Southwestern Athletic Conference play Jan. 3 against Texas Southern.