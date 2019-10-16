Southern cornerback Tamaurice Smith started the season as a backup. Halfway through the season, he’s an award winner.
Smith, a transfer from Memphis, won the program’s rarely-given Knockout Award for a big hit he put on Prairie View wide receiver Tristen Wallace in the Jaguars 34-28 victory Saturday.
Smith flattened Wallace with a textbook tackle for no gain on a screen pass in the flat. It qualified for the award because it was a legal hit and a shaken-up Wallace had to leave the field.
“That was the first time in four years we had a legal Knockout Award,” coach Dawson Odums said. “It’s hard to do without a helmet-to-helmet call; that’s impressive.”
The hit put an exclamation point on the job Smith, and his partner on the other side Jordan Eastling, have done in recent weeks. That pair has filled in for starters Glenn Brown and Robert Rhem, who are both out for the season, and have helped solidify the Jaguar defense as it tries to win its third consecutive game at 2 p.m. Saturday against winless Texas Southern in Dallas.
Cornerback was Southern’s the biggest question mark coming into the season even with Brown and Rhem playing. Both were reserves as freshmen but with plenty of snaps in the system. Smith and Eastling, a transfer from Texas State, were the newcomers expected to play reserve roles.
Brown hasn’t played a snap because of an eligibility issue that will keep him out until next season at least. Rhem suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the opener against McNeese. Now it’s Smith and Eastling carrying the weight at a key position in the pass happy SWAC.
In addition to his big hit, Smith intercepted a pass for the third consecutive game and the second consecutive end zone pick when he reached in front of a slant pattern in the first quarter. He’s got three for the season, which leads the team and ties him with three others for first in the league. He also leads the Jaguars with four pass breakups and has 10 tackles.
Eastling has started since opening night. He picked off a pass at the Jaguar 3-yard line against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, which has helped Southern become one of the top red zone defenses in FCS. Southern is ranked No. 3 nationally, allowing scores 58% of the time. Eastling has 16 tackles and three pass breakups.
“Jordan and T (Smith) are great players, ball hawks,” defensive end Joe Davis said. “I love playing with those guys. Both of them practice hard every day, each rep, and it carries over to the game.”
Said defensive tackle Dakavion Champion of Smith’s interception Saturday: “That was a game-changing play. It took their momentum and we were able to score off of it.
What Smith and Eastling have done is help stabilize the Southern defense when they got their opportunity, making plays despite the pass defense giving up big yardage.
“Their cover skills have gotten better since the start of the season,” Odums said. “There was a different answer at the start of the season. You see them playing with more confidence. When you make interceptions or PBUs it raises your level of confidence.”
Smith played behind O.J. Tucker in the first four games but subbed in frequently. He arrived in the summer and was behind cornerbacks who went through spring practice and was also set back by a minor fall camp injury.
“Just giving him an opportunity (was the biggest key),” Odums said. “I talk to coaches about that all the time. Coaching can’t be about feelings. We got a lot of guys on the team and I believe in giving guys opportunities. I’m only coach at Southern University because somebody gave me an opportunity.
“(Eastling) is a special talent. He can play the position, but you always play it better with confidence. When you make a couple of plays, it’s amazing how it changes your confidence. You’ve got to believe in them.”
Player of the week
Southern placekicker Cesar Barajas was named SWAC Special Teams Player of the Week after making both field goal attempts in Southern’s 34-28 victory against Prairie View. Barajas, a sophomore from Arcadia, Florida, made field goals of 44 and 29 yards and is four of five on the season. He also averaged 60.9 yards on seven kickoffs with three touchbacks and punted once for 39 yards.
Alcorn State quarterback Felix Harper was the offensive player of the week, Grambling’s DeAndre McCarthy won the defensive honor and Colton Adams of Alabama State was the newcomer of the week.