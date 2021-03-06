1. WHAT WE LEARNED
Despite having every reason to come out and play lights out, Southern piled up a ton of mistakes in dropping a game on a beautiful day for football. The Jaguars lost the turnover battle 4-0, committed nine penalties and started three drives at either their own 2- or 1-yard lines. Quarterback Ladarius Skelton continues to struggle with decision making, getting pulled when he drew a flag after intentionally bumping a UAPB player. Southern played like a team that was playing its season opener and UAPB like the team with a game under its belt.
2. TRENDING NOW
John Lampley came off the bench to throw for 238 yards and two touchdowns and nearly rally his team to victory. Lampley threw three interceptions, the final one sealing the loss. But he made some nice throws and looked like a far more consistent passer than Skelton. Coach Dawson Odums will have two weeks to figure out if Lampley should trend into the starting role instead of staying with Skelton, who made his 21st consecutive start Saturday.
3. FINAL THOUGHTS
This is a costly defeat. Southern’s season isn’t over even in the abbreviated format, but the Jaguars lost to a division opponent, meaning UAPB now has a tiebreaker for the division title with only three more conference games left, all on the road: at Texas Southern, at Prairie View and the Bayou Classic in Shreveport. Southern is 2-1 including the forfeit from Alcorn State with the Jackson State game counted as non-conference.