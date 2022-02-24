Missouri took a little bit of the shine off Southern baseball’s good opening weekend Wednesday, and the Jaguars now follow that up with a four-game weekend against No. 11 LSU and Towson at Alex Box Stadium
The Jaguars (2-2) open the weekend at noon Friday against Towson and then come back Saturday against LSU at 1:30 p.m., followed by a 6:30 p.m. game with Towson. Southern finishes up against LSU at 5 p.m. Sunday.
The Southern pitching staff endured a painful 19-8 beating at the hands of visiting Missouri, but coach Chris Crenshaw entered the game with no illusions. His young staff needed work, including three freshmen upon whom Missouri batters feasted.
Missouri had 16 hits and 10 Southern pitchers issued 10 walks, five wild pitches and hit two batters.
“They took advantage of all the freshmen, three that we put out there,” Crenshaw said. “They walked batters and Missouri made us pay for it. That’s what happened tonight. We didn’t make any errors and we had some good at-bats. At the end we couldn’t put it together.
“We’re still trying a lot of people out there. We put in a lot of guys who haven’t played. We’re still trying to figure out who we’ve got and who we are.”
Crenshaw said the Jaguars will go with the same starting threesome that went the first weekend — Joseph Battaglia, Anthony Fidanza and Mykel Page — but is looking for a fourth. Khristian Paul pitched the first two innings Thursday and allowed one run with three strikeouts and no walks, but Crenshaw had planned to use a lot of arms.
“Pitching was real disappointing coming off of how we did last weekend,” Crenshaw said. “I’d rather get it out of the way early that have this happen late in the season. They weren’t worried about throwing strikes. They were worried about something else: trying to throw hard. I talk to them all the time about velocity. It doesn’t mean anything if you can’t throw it over the plate.”
Towson (0-4) hasn’t played since Sunday when it dropped the last of a four-game series at Miami. The Tigers were outscored there 45-13 and gave up double figure runs in each game.
Towson is led by outfielder Chandler Castleberry (.333) and catcher Burke Camper (.300.), who has one of Towson’s two home runs.
Crenshaw has a better grasp of the hometown Tigers, who scored 52 runs in sweeping Maine opening weekend, but fell at No. 15 Louisiana Tech Wednesday. Brayden Jobert is batting. 583 with three homers and 11 RBI while Cade Doughty is hitting .500 with two homers and 12 RBIs.
Crenshaw said he will continue to juggle his pitching and batting lineup for the next two weeks in preparation for the SWAC opening series at Arkansas-Pine Bluff starting on March 18.
“We still have to experiment, figure it out,” he said. “This (Missouri) was the fourth game of the season. We’ve got about two more weeks of experimenting before I settle on which guys are going to get out there and help us.
“People think we’ve got a lot of experience returning. We’ve got a lot of guys trying to figure out who they are. Hopefully they can figure it out and we can move in the right direction.”