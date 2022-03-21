The Southern baseball team broke its losing streak over the weekend in the SWAC opening series at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, but couldn’t follow it up dropping a doubleheader on Sunday.
The Jaguars move on to play at Mississippi State at 5 p.m. Wednesday in a game moved from Tuesday because of bad weather.
The Jaguars won the opener at Pine Bluff 11-6, but dropped 12-4 and 7-3 decisions on Sunday. Coach Chris Crenshaw said his team relaxed after the good start.
“We’ve got to understand everybody is going to give us their best shot,” Crenshaw said. “After the game Saturday I thought UAPB would show up like ‘Southern’s here, let’s lay down.’ That wasn’t the case. They showed up ready to play. We came out and punched first and they punched back and we never re-grabbed the momentum. It carried over into the second game.”
Righthander Joe Battaglia got the Jaguars off to the good start, allowing one runs and three hits in six innings while the hitters produced 11 hits. Justin Wiley had a two-run single, and Jovante Dorris hit a two-run double to spark the offense. Tremaine Spears had three hits and scored three runs.
Southern took a three-run lead in the opener Sunday, keyed by Zavier Moore’s two-run homer, but starter Christian Davis retired only one of the first four hitters he faced. Davis hit one batter and walked two as the Lions tied the score and expanded the lead against reliever Anthony Fidanza.
Nyle Banks had a good effort in relief with 2 2/3 innings of shutout pitching, allowing no hits with two strikeouts.
In the finale, Southern scraped together only five hits, including a two-run double by Quincy Smithy, but fell behind 5-0 and never recovered.
“Joe is a warrior,” Crenshaw said of Battaglia. “He competed and threw strikes. He gave us a chance.
“The first game Sunday started rough. Davis wasn’t effective, wasn’t throwing the ball over the plate. He hit the first batter and walked the next two then a double. Pitching gave us a chance in the last game, but we couldn’t capitalize offensively.”
Crenshaw said the lull in offensive production was a result of some of his players not having productive at bats.
“We had a lot of guys trying too hard to be a hero,” Crenshaw said. “We need to find a way to get on base, walk, hit by pitch, I really don’t care. Get on base and give us an opportunity to score runs. A lot of guys pressing. They have to understanding being back-to-back SWAC champions. We have to show up and play every day.”
Crenshaw said the Jaguars are healthy except for catcher Gustavo Nava Sanchez, who is nursing an injured throwing hand.
After playing Mississippi State, the Jaguars return home for a series against Grambling State. The games are set for 6 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Former Southern coach Roger Cador will have the baseball clubhouse dedicated in his name with a ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday.