There was a constant theme for Southern’s offense throughout its 38-35 win over Alcorn State on Saturday.

Alcorn was unable to stop the Jaguars.

Southern put together five long touchdown drives before needing one last drive as time was running out. With the game on the line, Southern moved the ball 35 yards in less than a minute to set up Luke Jackson’s game-winning 47-yard field goal as time expired.

“It was good to see sustained drives,” Southern coach Jason Rollins said. “It was good to see us stay on the field. It was good to see us make plays on contested passes, running through tackles, so it was all good. Just overall improvement. Just a good team win.”

Southern's offense stayed on the field for nearly 33 minutes of game time. It was a direct result of the Jaguars converting 14 of 20 third-down tries.

Jaguars quarterback Bubba McDaniel orchestrated the offensive success with his legs and his right arm. He scrambled for a first down seven times and also completed five passes to keep drives going.

McDaniel finished with 10 rushes for 56 yards. He also completed 20 of 34 passes for 258 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. It was part of a turnover-free game for Southern.

“Last week (a 48-21 loss to Prairie View) we went 3 for 15 on third down,” McDaniel said. “This week we knew we had to stay on the field to give the defense a break, let them get a breather. We had to stay on the field. We had to.”

The defense had plenty of time to rest while Southern went on touchdown drives of 88, 76, 67, 75 and 74 yards. Four of the TD drives were longer than 10 plays, and included an 18-play march in the second quarter and a 16-play series in the third.

By the time Alcorn tied the game 35-35 with one minute left, Southern had confidence it could move into range for a game-winning field goal. Before the drive began, Rollins told McDaniel to play his game.

“He just told me to be myself and take what they give us,” McDaniel said. “I knew we had three timeouts, so I knew we had a lot of time.”

Starting at its own 35, Southern worked the field and the clock as it moved down the field. There was one run mixed in with five passes before Southern faced one last third down. This time, picking up a first down wasn’t the main objective.

Looking at third-and-7 from the Alcorn 35 with 11 seconds left, Rollins called for a run to keep the ball in the middle of the field. Devon Benn picked up 5 yards, and Southern used its final timeout to set up Jackson’s try.

“We didn’t want to take any chance of the ball getting tipped,” Rollins said. “(We wanted to) run it and use the timeout with 6 or 7 seconds left on the clock.”

The timeout came with five seconds left, and Jackson’s kick cleared the crossbar with 10 yards to spare.