Former Southern cornerback Danny Johnson was back on campus Saturday night at A.W. Mumford Stadium, less than one year after he finished one of the best careers in school history.
Johnson was undrafted last spring but signed with the Washington Redskins as a free agent and made the team's 53-man roster. Washington has a bye this week before visiting the Saints in New Orleans for a Monday night game Oct. 8.
He was honored at midfield during the Jaguars' 20-3 loss to Alcorn State.
Johnson said he believes the Redskins-Saints game will be “just like the Bayou Classic."
“It feels great to be back here, especially hearing the band playing,” Johnson said. "It’s a great environment, a great energy from the crowd. ... I’m just glad to see the guys again in person.”
Joining Johnson along the sideline was former SU running back Lenard Tillery, who left college as the all-time leading rusher in Southwestern Athletic Conferencew.
He set the record in a 2016 game against Alcorn and finished with 4,837 career rushing yards.
Tillery signed as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Rams and was most recently in preseason camp with the Tennessee Titans.
Johnson and Tillery participated in the "Southern University Jaguars Gameday Experience" broadcast earlier in the day.
Kicking themselves
Southern’s kicking struggles continued Saturday as Martell Fontenot booted a 37-yard attempt wide right near the end of the first quarter.
The SU coaching staff made Fontenot the kicker on intermediate tries and extra points this week, replacing of Cesar Barajas after Barajas missed several kicks through the first four games.
Fontenot made up for his earlier mistake when he hit a 28-yard field goal in the third quarter for Southern’s first points of the night.
Injury report
Dawson Odums said earlier this week that Southern was as healthy as it's been since the first week of the season.
On Saturday, he was proven correct.
Defensive lineman Simeon Houston was the only surprise absence against Alcorn. He did not dress out; his injury was undisclosed before the game.
Safety Andre Augustine continues to miss playing time with an undisclosed injury. He missed the past two weeks.
Alcorn was without leading wide receiver Raidarious Anderson, who was considered a gametime decision after a high ankle sprain.
Odums cited Anderson as a major playmaker before the game. He has 14 receptions for 284 yards and two touchdowns.
Alcorn was also without star running back and preseason SWAC Offensive Player of the Year PJ Simmons for the second half.
Simmons had 11 carries for 57 yards before limping off the field in the first half.
Oh, captain, my captain
Gov. John Bel Edwards was an honorary captain for Saturday’s game.
The state’s 56th governor participated in the pregame coin toss, which Southern won.
Moment of silence
Southern had a moment of silence before Saturday’s game in remembrance of LSU basketball player Wayde Sims, who was shot and killed just off campus early Friday morning.