PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Defense was the key for the Southern women’s basketball team Saturday afternoon.
Southern forced 22 turnovers and held Arkansas-Pine Bluff to 34.7% shooting as it routed the Golden Lions 70-43 at H.O. Clemmons Arena.
The Jaguars (5-11, 3-2) built a 33-15 halftime lead, and outscored the Golden Lions 23-12 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach. Southern made 10 of 15 shots from the field in the quarter.
Southern’s biggest lead was 66-29 after Amani McWain’s follow shot with 7:13 left to play. The Southern lead was 68-37 with two minutes left before Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-12, 2-3) scored on four of its last five possessions.
It was the Golden Lions' most productive offensive stretch of the game.
McWain scored six of her team-high 13 points after grabbing three offensive rebounds. Chloe Fleming (10 points, five rebounds), Jaden Towner (nine points, seven rebounds) and Kayla Watson (nine points) also came up big for Southern.
“The kids came out ready to guard, and we gave them problems the whole game,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said. “(Arkansas-Pine Bluff) never got in sync. Defensively, this might have been our best game of the year.”
Southern showed it was ready to play from the start. Caitlyn Davis and Brittany Rose made 3-pointers as the Jaguars jumped out to a 6-0 lead.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff got to within 6-5 with six minutes left in the opening quarter before Southern opened up some space. With five Jaguars making at least one steal, Southern outscored APB 13-4 to close out the quarter.
Towner had a steal and nine points during the run.
Southern held APB to six points in the second quarter. Totten’s 3-pointer had the Lions as close as 23-14 with 6:34 left in the half, but they would only score one point the rest of the quarter.
The Jaguars defense forced seven turnovers over the next three minutes, and Southern increased its lead to 29-14. A 3-pointer by McWain and a free throw by Raven White put Southern on top 33-15 at halftime.
Aiya El Hassan, Tyler Pyburn and Morgan Christian each scored six points for the Lions.
Southern men roll
The Southern men's team found little resistance in the late game Saturday evening. The Jaguars never trailed, and had a 13-point halftime lead before taking a 75-56 win over the Golden Lions.
Southern (5-13, 2-3) saw its lead cut to nine points, 56-47, with nine minutes left in the game. The Jaguars responded with a 16-4 run to put Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-13, 2-2) away.
Ashante Shivers (18 points), Damiree Burns (16) and Micah Bradford (11) were the top scorers. Post player Amel Kuhljohovic had 13 rebounds, eight points and three assists.
Zavian Jackson (15 points) and Terrance Banyard (13) topped Arkansas-Pine Bluff.