Starting near his own end zone, quarterback John Lampley dropped back into the end zone on the opening play of Southern’s full-team scrimmage Saturday, when he spotted a streaking Kendall Catalon over the middle of the field.
Lampley threw the ball 40 yards just in front of the undersized receiver and past the trailing defender where only Catalon could catch it with a sliding effort.
If only for a moment, Southern’s offense was in control at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
The defense controlled most of the rest of the day.
For the next two hours, the Jaguars defense locked down Lampley, Catalon and the offense to limit the number of big plays any of the first-, second- or third-team groups produced.
The offense rarely replicated big yardage gained on that opening snap and failed to break into the end zone until drives began in or near the red zone as the day progressed.
Coach Dawson Odums said he was mainly looking for the offense to garner a few first downs on those early drives and said what he saw was adequate.
But when it came to making the big play, the defense stepped up.
“When you’ve got the ball on the (own) 20, you’re not going to have 80-yard drives a lot,” Odums said. “But once we got (our own) 35 and put it on (their) 45, our offense was able to move the ball, getting in at least field goal range and had a chance to throw a touchdown down there.”
The defensive front kept the offense in check most of the day.
Rarely did a running back break free, and when he did, he was routinely met with a massive collision a few yards from the line of scrimmage.
On back-to-back plays, defensive end Jaron Johnson ended a drive with a sack of Bubba McDaniels, followed by linebacker Jaycee Ntukogu tripping up running back Carlos Stephens in the end zone for a safety after the new drive reset at the goal line.
“Couple of mental errors, but the attitudes are where they need to be,” Odums said of the defensive front. “We’re about having an attitude, and that’s created through the day-to-day operations of what we call 'Doing it daily.' ”
“Coach (Skyler) Jones has done a great job of getting those guys motivated and ready to play. We know at the end of the day, if you’re going to play great defense, you better have a great defensive line.”
One positive for the offense is that it limited turnovers.
The only slip came when Lampley overthrew his receiver near the right sideline. Cornerback Jordan Easterling gathered the ball in for the day's only interception.
Lampley threw two touchdowns near the end zone. McDaniel’s only score came on the receiving end when Southern ran a wide receiver pass from Randall Menard to McDaniel in the end zone. Ladarius Skelton also had a passing touchdown.
More than anything, though, Odums was pleased with the lack of injuries at this point in preseason camp.
The only major absence so far is defensive back Elijah Small, who is out with a hand injury and is expected back few weeks inyo the season.
“You’ve been reading newspapers about different guys and teams are losing key players,” Odums said. “We have some good players and we’re grateful to be coming out of camp with those guys. Maybe a few nicks and bruises, but nothing that’s going to keep them out for a length of time.”
Southern closes camp Monday before getting into game preparations for TCU on Sept. 1.