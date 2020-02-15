After taking its lumps on the road last week, the Southern men’s basketball team found more success Saturday evening against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
The Jaguars took control early and never let up as they rolled past the Lions for a 73-49 Southwestern Athletic Conference win at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
Skyler Baggs led the way for Southern with a career-high 19 points, and Amel Kuljuhovic and Lamarcus Lee added 10 points each. In all, 11 players scored for Southern (10-15, 7-5), which improved to 8-1 on the season when it scores 70 or more points.
Another positive for Southern was Jayden Saddler, who scored six points. Saddler had been sidelined by a concussion and hadn’t scored for the Jaguars since their game at Prairie View on Jan. 6.
Zavian Jackson was the only Lion in double figures with 14 points.
“You’re supposed to take care of home and I think our guys are doing a good job of that,” Southern coach Sean Woods said after his team improved to 7-1 at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
“We had some struggles on the road (last week). We gave two away that I just thought we should have won or at least split, but in order for us to stay in this race we’ve got to we’ve got to win at home.”
Southern is tied with Grambling in the SWAC standings, and will be tied for third or fourth pending the outcome of Saturday night’s game between Texas Southern and Jackson State.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-21, 2-10) put up a fight in the opening minutes, but had offensive troubles most of the game. After the Lions’ Marcus Wallace scored inside to slice an early Southern lead to 9-6, Southern went on a 20-0 run over the next seven minutes.
The surge was highlighted by Isaiah Rollins’ four-point play. Rollins was fouled while making a 3-pointer, and made the ensuing foul shot to give Southern a 25-6 lead.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff finally broke the run when Artavious McDyess made 1 of 2 free throws to cut Southern’s lead to 29-7 with 6:05 left in the first half. Southern went on to take a 37-15 lead at halftime.
In the second half, Southern missed its first three shots, and then made 10 of its next 12. The Jaguars lead grew from 37-17 to 63-27 with eight minutes left in the game before the Lions put together their only run of the game.
After outscoring Southern 16-2, Arkansas-Pine Bluff sliced the Jaguars lead to 65-43 while Woods emptied his bench.
“Anybody can be beaten on any given day and we don’t take anybody lightly,” Woods said. “Its about energy and effort, and playing with enthusiasm. Its also about playing smart and I thought we did that today.”
Woods was pleased with the way his offense worked against the Lions’ defense.
“This was the best we’ve played against a zone in a while," he said. "They played zone all the time, and we infiltrated, we got to the basket, and we got high-lows. We were moving like we’re supposed to and we weren’t stagnant.”
Southern returns to action Monday night when it hosts Mississippi Valley at 7:30 p.m.