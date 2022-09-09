What’s at stake
Jaguar Nation wants to know if the program that won four Black college national titles from 1993-2003 is back. Few are expecting to beat the Tigers for that assurance, but want to see a pride in performance that shows they can’t be intimidated, even in one of the high holy houses of the Power 5 elite. As important as this game is to the city and state for social reasons, it’s a non-conference game and carries less weight than next week’s SWAC opener against Texas Southern in Arlington.
Key matchups
Southern C Dallas Black vs. LSU DT Jaquelin Roy: Black (6-1, 260) is Southern’s most consistent offensive lineman and has his work cut out for him against a formidable Tiger front, even minus Maason Smith. Smart and experience, he’ll have to create some space for Southern to have some semblance of a rushing game while giving up 55 pounds. He won’t face a better DT than Roy (6-4, 315) the rest of the season.
Southern CBs Demetri Morsell and Kriston Davis vs. LSU WR Kayshon Boutte: If any LSU player is going to come out hot it’s Bouttee, a preseason All American who suffered through an awful night with more drops (three) than catches (two). Morsell and Davis have to stick close and give the Jaguar pass rush time to affect the play while not getting beaten deep. They will have to play with fire and intensity to make up for the physical mismatch.
Facts and figures
The only LSU transfer on the Southern roster is DT Davin Cotton, who is out for the season while recovering from knee surgery. . . Southern has played one other SEC program, losing 48-6 at Georgia in 2015. . . Southern played once before in Tiger Stadium, losing 16-12 to Florida A&M on Nov. 10, 1978. The game was televised by ABC. . . Southern DB Benny McCray and LSU OT Miles Frazier were teammates last year at Florida International. . . BeSean McCray’s 65-yard TD run last week was the longest by a Jaguar quarterback since 2010. . . LSU has never previously played an HBCU school.
Numbers worth knowing
35 – Career sacks by Southern LB Jordan Lewis
139 – LSU victories against in-state opponents
51.5 – Punting average for Southern’s Robens Beauplan last week
Prediction and why
LSU 48, Southern 14
Southern coach Eric Dooley was probably hoping LSU would pull out the victory against Florida State. Now he faces a team whose pride has been stung, playing at home and overdue for looking for redemption plus. Had their fun with an overmatched opponent and will see how the other side lives. The Jaguars will be game, but overpowered in the end. Good will ends at kickoff.