Southern football coach Eric Dooley has spent the winter months getting inside his new players’ heads.
All of that changes Wednesday. It becomes about arms, legs, bodies and hearts when Southern opens its spring practice on campus at 3 p.m.
Players have been doing some of the physical offseason work in strength and conditioning. Dooley said now it’s time to find out who among his nearly 100-man roster can play.
“I want to see how we play as a team, find out our weaknesses and strengths,” the first-year head coach said. “I want to make sure the weaknesses get strengthened and continue to sharpen our strengths. We have some great guys out here. How do they fit with what I want to do?
“In the winter, most people want to attack the physical part; I like to attack the mental part, the mindset of the individuals. I like the places a majority of them are in, how we attack going to class or workouts, understanding what’s important.”
Dooley emphasized he likes to start with line play on both sides when building a team. He’s got to find some depth in both spots. But the one key position is quarterback, and the race is wide open.
Bubba McDaniel would appear to have a leg up after starting seven games in 2021. No one else on the roster has taken a Division I college snap, but junior-college transfer Besean McCoy and sophomore holdover Harold Blood will get a chance to show what they can do.
“All of them are going in even,” Dooley said. “It’s a new scheme, they all have to learn it and we’ll see who picks it up. I’m not looking for a game manager, I’m looking for a guy that can win the game.
“We have a great starting point. Now we can throw the ball around a little and see what they can retain. We’re in a good place, but by no means are we there yet.”
The line work involves bringing in as many good players as possible and making them compete. Dooley said returning starters have to know their jobs are not a given.
“I like to build from the inside out,” he said. “I’m looking at the offensive and defensive lines. Once I locate where we are there, I can get to the skill guys.
"We do have to get some more D-linemen. Even though we have three starters on the O-line, I like to bring in people to compete with them. I tell them starting is one play; you could have guys come in and play more than the starter. We’re trying to make sure we have the depth.”
Southern lost two excellent offensive linemen in tackle Ja’Tyre Carter and guard Jonathan Bishop. Center Dallas Black, guard Brian Williams and tackle Jeremiah Stafford give Dooley a good place to start.
The defensive line is another matter. Returning tackle Davin Cotton will miss the spring while recovering from a knee injury that hampered him all of last year. Cam Peterson is back, but the Jaguars lose Jalen Ivy and some of their depth.
Dooley said end Jordan Lewis has worked hard in offseason conditioning and he expects him to bulk up to 225 pounds.
“He’s doing everything I’ve asked,” Dooley said. “He’s an award winner, but no one is solidified yet. I tell the guys the things you did last year give you an opportunity, but it doesn’t keep the opportunity.”
One of Dooley’s key signees, end Jai’Son Greathouse, won’t report until June.
The wide receiver room lost two of its top pass catchers, but six new faces have arrived. Dooley said the running back group is one of the team’s strongest with JJ Sims and Kobe Dillon, who will have to adjust to running more pass routes.
“Our backs have to run inside the tackles, outside the tackle and get out there and catch the ball,” he said. “Pass protection isn’t as important. I’m a free-release guy.”
Behind the defensive line, Dooley will be looking for a pair of starting linebackers. Two transfers are already in the fold: Jalen Campbell (6-0, 220) from Copiah-Lincoln and Iowa State transfer Dae’Shawn Davis (6-0, 218). Sophomore Derrick Williams also could compete.
“We have some young linebackers running well,” Dooley said. “A lot of time it’s opportunities. They’re thinking with a new coach coming in, everybody is at ground zero. Everybody feels they have a chance and are hungry for it.”
The secondary is wide open. Tamaurice Smith left via the transfer portal, but Glenn Brown is back at one corner. Five newcomers, led by Mississippi State transfer Joshua Short and Tulane transfer Kolby Phillips, will join the battle.
The Jaguars will practice Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with scrimmages set for Saturdays beginning March 26. Full pad workouts will start Monday.