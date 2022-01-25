National football signing day is Feb. 2, and Southern University is reaching out for some immediate help from the transfer portal as well as the high school ranks.
The Jaguars picked up three junior-college commitments in recent days, including the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II defensive player of the year in Ja’Sion Greathouse, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive lineman from Itasca Community College in Grand Rapids, Minn.
Greathouse led Itasca to a 9-1 record with 55 tackles, 20½ sacks and three fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
Southern also landed a pair of offensive players from Kilgore (Texas) Community College in wide receiver Cassius Allen and running back Kendric Rhymes. Allen caught 40 passes for 687 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games. He originally signed with UL. Rhymes rushed 17 times for 320 yards and two touchdowns with five receptions for 127 yards and two more scores.
Southern now has nine transfer commitments and one from high school for next week’s national signing day.
“We’ve got some good players out there. When you assess the team and see some immediate needs, of course you’ve got to get older guys,” Jaguars coach Eric Dooley said. “I’m very pleased with what the assistant coaches have been able to get. We’ve just got to go out on the field and start working.
“We needed more experience in the secondary, the linebacking corps was depleted. We needed to get some wide receivers. The type of scheme they ran didn’t require a lot of receivers. I know we need some.”
Southern has not officially announced the transfers, some of whom have enrolled in school. Dooley said he is waiting for national signing day Feb. 2 and will sign “three or four” high school players in addition to the transfers. Southern inked nine players in the early signing period in December.
“Southern sells itself,” Dooley said. “We get with those guys and let them understand who we are and build a relationship. I’m big on relationships."
Dooley said there are no Southern players currently in the transfer portal but knows that can change any day, especially with new players coming in. He’s already talked star defensive end Jordan Lewis into staying going into his senior season.
“Not to my knowledge; nothing is far-fetched,” Dooley said when asked whether Southern players were in the portal. “When you bring guys in, guys are going to leave. It’s a different day and time. Transfer portal is just free agency to me.
“It was important for me to build a relationship with the guys here as well. I had to recruit them, too. The opportunities student-athletes have, you have to make sure the guys you plan on using are around.”
Dooley said he’s targeted several defensive players but that he likes to build from “the inside out with the offensive and defensive lines. We’re going to be fine at quarterback. You’ll see why I say that when the signatures come through.”
Commitments
WR Cassius Allen, 6-4, 210, UL/Kilgore CC
RB Kendric Rhymes, 6-0, 185, Kilgore CC
OL Eli Field, 6-6, 300, Fla. Atlantic
DL Ja’Sion Greathouse, 6-3, 240 Itasca (Minn.) CC
DL Xavier Potts, 6-0, 273 Manvel (Texas) HS
LB Donte Starks, 6-2, 235, LSU/Coahoma
LB Dae’Shawn Davis, 6-0, 218 Iowa State
DB Devin Bush, 6-0, 200, Arkansas
DB Rudy Dyson, 6-2, 200 Tulane
DB Terence Dunlap, 6-0, 175, Troy
Early signees
DL Chris Bess 6-2, 245 Southern Lab
DL Tahj Brown 6-3, 270 Donaldsonville/Nicholls State
DL Ckelby Givens, 6-2, 230 Captain Shreve
DL Trey Laing DL 6-3, 235 Tallahassee, Fla./East Mississippi CC
LB Jalen Campbell 6-0, 220 Winona Miss./Copiah Lincoln
DB Benny McCray DB 6-2, 185 Orlando, Fla/ FIU
QB Besean McCray QB 6-0, 180 Orlando, Fla./Hinds CC
WR Darren Morris, 6-1, 176 Southern Lab
OT Bryce McNair OT 6-3, 274 Deerfield, Fla/Ohio U.