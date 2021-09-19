Southern had its first victory in three tries against McNeese State in its grasp at halftime, leading 21-10.

The Jaguars lost their grip in the second half and witnessed the victory slip away.

An offense that scored three touchdowns in the first 30 minutes produced nothing more than a field goal after that. Two turnovers, some untimely penalties and three big mistakes on special teams were too much to overcome in a 31-24 loss at A.W. Mumford Field.

The turnovers were especially damaging since they came deep in Southern territory. Ladarius Skelton threw an interception on the sixth play of the second half, and one play later the Cowboys were back in the game with a touchdown. It energized the McNeese sideline and was a harbinger of the woes to come for Southern.

A blocked punt and an errant lateral pass resulted in six more points for the Cowboys, whose only other touchdown was a 100-yard return of the opening kickoff.

“Two turnovers on the minus side of the field, we gave them two short fields, and a kickoff return for a touchdown,” Southern coach Jason Rollins lamented. “That’s like a turnover.

“Ladarius was sharp. We had a good plan for them. When they adjusted, we adjusted. The game doesn’t reflect on the defense. It was really a great defensive night.”

Southern held the visitors to 263 yards.

The turnovers were too much to overcome and illustrated a recurring issue with Skelton. At times he dominates games but ends up making just enough mistakes to neutralize the good things. He was 11-of-14 passing for 160 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. The Cowboys came after him hard in the second half.

“McNeese played a chaos defense,” Rollins said. “It’s not their M.O. They couldn’t get through the line because of some of our formations and tempos so they played “create havoc” defense, blitz, blitz, blitz and see if we can get them behind the sticks.

“Those sacks are like penalties. We’re not built to play behind the sticks. We’re not a quick strike passing offense. We’re a running team. When you take away our play action it hurts us, slows us down.”

Skelton was sacked one time apiece on Southern’s first two series in the third quarter. The interception was a “bad throw” that missed a “wide open” tight end, Rollins said. The lateral wasn’t entirely his fault because Southern players didn’t react quickly enough in trying to recover it.

“It was a slow screen to give the tackles time to release and block,” Rollins said. “It has to be thrown behind the line of scrimmage. Craig Nelson thought the ball was out in front. That’s a tough situation.”

Credit the defense for continuing to force field goals. That’s why the kickoff return was especially damaging.

“The kickoff return was very well-blocked,” Rollins said. “They ran a different return than they showed. There were some questionable blocks in the back, but we can’t cry over spilled milk.”

The Jaguars have an extra day to prepare for Sunday’s SWAC opener against Mississippi Valley State in Jackson, Mississippi. Their season goals are still in front of them, even as the sting of the McNeese loss lingers.

“It would have been a confidence boost to beat McNeese (Saturday),” offensive tackle Ja’Tyre Carter said. “It wasn’t the ending we wanted, but I see our team is very good, (we showed) glimpses of the potential. We’re ready for conference play. We’ll put this behind us.”