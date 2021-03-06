Southern’s defense was running hot and cold in Saturday’s 33-30 loss to Arkansas-Pine Bluff at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
The Jaguars played well enough for Southern to take a 7-3 lead into the second quarter, but then Pine Bluff’s passing game kicked into high gear. With Southern struggling to get pressure on Golden Lions’ quarterback Skyler Perry, Southern fell behind 33-14.
Despite a late rally, the deficit was too much for Southern to overcome.
“Defensively, we were inconsistent,” Southern coach Dawson Odums said. “We made some timely stops and then we didn’t make timely stops. They made plays. They made more plays than we made today. We’ve got to look at what we’re doing and we’ve got to get it figured out.”
There was improvement in the second half after Pine Bluff’s last touchdown.
The Jaguars forced two punts, and then forced Pine Bluff to settle for a field goal try after the Lions had driven to the SU 17. That 34-yard try early in the fourth quarter was wide left, leaving Southern time to mount a comeback.
The defense held Pine Bluff without a first down in its next two possessions as the Jaguars offense scrambled to get back into the game.
Linebacker Ray Anderson led Southern with nine tackles, and safety Jakoby Papillion and linebacker Caleb Carter each had seven. However, the Jaguars’ pass rush, which accounted for six sacks last week against Alabama State, only came up with one on Saturday.
Perry operated pressure-free for much of the game. When the Jaguars did look like they would get to him, he got rid of the ball quickly.
Perry completed 22 of 37 passes for 223 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also led the Lions in rushing with eight carries, either by design or by scrambling, for 58 yards and two more scores.
Tyrin Ralph, a 5-foot-8 senior wide receiver, proved to be the toughest for Southern to cover. He caught seven passes, five that went for first downs, for 86 yards
“I think (Perry) did a good job getting rid of the football,” Odums said. “A lot of the passes were one-on-one throwing down the field, but when we had time, we covered. When we did get pressure on them, they did a good job.
“They came to play and they played well enough to win today, and we didn’t. I thought we had pressure, but (Perry) got rid of the football.”
The bright spot for the defense was its play with the game on the line when it forced two punts.
With Southern trailing 33-30, Southern came up with a key stop on third-and-3. Perry tried a swing pass to running back Omar Allen, and Chase Foster and Adrian Rivers were there to keep Allen to a 1-yard gain.
On Pine Bluff’s next series, Southern stuffed two runs before Perry’s incompletion on third down.
“We knew about the quarterback,” Odums said. “He was a better runner than advertised. He ran the ball decent today and we didn’t do a good job. We’ve got to look at what we’re doing and who’s doing it, and see how we can get the Jags better.”