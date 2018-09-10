Southern’s defense has been its own worst enemy the past two weeks.
It’s not that the Jaguars weren’t in the right position to make stops against TCU and Louisiana Tech. They just couldn’t bring them down once they got there.
The vast majority of big plays allowed against the Bulldogs were the direct result of missed tackles.
A Jaguars defender got to the ball carrier before he crossed the goal line on four of La Tech’s seven touchdowns this past weekend, yet couldn’t prevent them from putting points on the board.
During a drizzly first half in Ruston, Louisiana, just about every play featured at least one defender whiffing on a tackle.
But Southern couldn’t blame anything but itself.
“We just have to take the proper angles to make tackles,” linebacker Calvin Lunkins said. “We’re going to work on that this week coming up.”
“It wasn’t the rain. We just have to make sure we tackle better.”
The missed opportunities weren’t limited to just Louisiana Tech.
In the season opener at No. 16 TCU, Southern missed no less than 24 tackles against the FBS opponent.
Defensive coordinator Trei Oliver said a lot had to do with too many 1-on-1 situations while playing man coverage, something he’d like to see corrected with more players getting in on tackles.
He said the defense will also put increased focus on tackling this week leading into Saturday’s home opener — even if that means more physically practices for an already beat up defense.
“We tackle in practice. Thats what we’re going to have to do,” Oliver said. “If we have to go full pads and we have to tackle in practice, that’s what we’ll do. In drills and team situations we talk about staying up off the ground because you don’t want to get guys hurt during the season, but yo have to find a way to tackle.”
Injury report
After two tough games, the Jaguars are feeling a little sore.
While the team escaped the toughest portion of its schedule without any major injuries, Southern is battling several “bumps and bruises” coach Dawson Odums said.
The key absence in Monday’s practice was senior cornerback and co-captain Demerio Houston, who was seen in street clothes with a walking boot on his left foot.
Houston has been arguably Southern’s most consistent defender this season with a team-high 12 tackles to go with a lone pass breakup.
Linebacker Caleb Carter, who left Saturday’s game with an injury after walking off under his own power, was seen participating at practice.
Odums declined to comment on any specifics, other than to say six to seven players are considered day to day and will likely be game-time decisions.
Looking ahead
Langston may only be a NAIA program, but the Lions bring with them one of the division’s top offenses when it comes to Baton Rouge this weekend.
The Lions started the season last week with a 63-56 win over Ottawa-Arizona thanks to 584 yards of total offense, 288 of which came on the ground.
Sophomore running back Tim Whitfield ran in the game winner with 22 seconds remaining to cap off a five-score day for the underclassman. He ran for 155 yards on 19 carries.
“You don’t look at division first of all,” Odums said. “You correct your mistakes, first and foremost, and then you defend what they’re good at.
“The thing is, when you’re playing schools in lower divisions, they don’t have anything to lose. You’ve go to go in there with the right mindset and locked into the game plan. You’re not playing the lower division, you’re not playing the school. You’re playing the guys behind that face mask.”