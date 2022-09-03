The Southern defense did not turn in a flawless performance Saturday night at A.W. Mumford Stadium, but it did almost everything it wanted to in its season-opening 86-0 blowout win over Florida Memorial.
Playing against an offense that had generated more than 500 yards the previous week, the Jaguars were stingy from the start, holding the visiting Lions to 92 total yards.
While Southern’s offense quickly got to work building a 42-0 first-quarter lead, the defense did its part holding FMU to minus-11 yards.
Individual standouts included nickelback Glenn Brown and linebacker Jordan Lewis. Brown got in on the scoring when he returned an interception 50 yards in the second quarter.
“It was a screen play by (FMU running back Marcus Barthell) and I just jumped it,” Brown said. “It fell in my lap and I saw green grass.”
Lewis provided one of the game’s biggest plays when he strip-sacked Lions quarterback Antoine Williams inside the FMU 20. Defensive lineman Camron Peterson picked up the loose ball and attracted a crowd before handing it off to Lewis at the 12.
“I knew Cam was going down,” Lewis said. “He was wrapped up, and I was telling him to give me the ball. He knew he was going down, so he gave me the ball and I scored.”
Southern finished the game with five sacks and 14 tackles for loss.
“When you play 60 minutes and you get a chance to shut a team out, I think that’s what Southern University is all about,” Southern coach Eric Dooley said. “I understand about high-flying offenses, but from my days here, I do know about defense. We’ve got some football players on that side of the ball.”
As good as the zero looked on the scoreboard, it didn’t represent a perfect game for the Southern defense. Though none of the Jaguars' mistakes came back to hurt them, the miscues were there.
They were penalized 16 times for 135 yards. Eight of those were offsides penalties on the defense, one of which negated a third-quarter interception.
“There’s still some things that I think we need to correct,” Dooley said. “I’m a guy that looks at the detail side of things, and there were far too many penalties that we need to correct. For us to be a better team, we need to take care of that side of it.”
As expected, Southern’s front seven was too much for the Florida Memorial offensive line to handle and its secondary was rarely challenged. An exception to that came early in the second quarter when Lions wide receiver Christian Edgarson took advantage of a busted coverage to get 10 yards behind the Southern secondary. Williams’ pass was on target, but Edgarson dropped it.
Florida Memorial crossed into Southern territory only once in the first three quarters. The Lions reached the SU 45-yard line late in the second quarter before the Jaguars held them on downs.
“We want to get three-and-outs and I thought (the defense) did that,” Dooley said. “They created turnovers — and not only did they create turnovers, they created points. When a defense does, that you have to be pleased.”