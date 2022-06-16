The Southern football program got commitments from two Bowie State transfers, including a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association All-American, and added another wide receiver through the NCAA transfer portal.
Cornerback Demetri Morsell, who had nine interceptions in 2019, is one of two players pledging to join the Jaguars from three-time CIAA champion Bowie State. Several players have transferred out of Bowie State after coach Damon Wilson took the head coaching job at Morgan State after the 2021 season.
Also planning to move to Baton Rouge is Morsell’s teammate and defensive back Jordan Carter. If they follow through and sign, they will make 19 new faces at Southern via the transfer portal. Rice transfer wide receiver August Pitre of Opelousas joined the program earlier and is enrolled in summer school
Dooley also added defensive tackle Josh Donald from Fork Union Military Academy as a 17th high school/junior college recruit. If the Bowie pair enroll as expected in August, Southern’s roster would grow by 36 new faces.
“We had some good guys here and I thought we were able to go out and fill in with some immediate needs,” first-year head coach Eric Dooley said. “It’s about putting them together to make them a team. We have great depth now, but there’s always one or two more you can’t turn away.”
Southern’s summer school session started June 6 and with it the summer conditioning program that Dooley said will last through the end of July. The team reports for fall practice Aug. 3. The season opener against Florida Memorial is set for Sept. 3 at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
If he signs with the Jaguars, Morsell (5-foot-11, 180) will have one season of eligibility. He played 11 games with 30 tackles, four for loss, with five pass breakups. As a sophomore in 2019, his nine interceptions helped him earn CIAA Defensive Player of the Year and All-American honors. Bowie State did not play a 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carter (5-11, 200) had 56 tackles in 14 games with 9½ tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and three pass breakups as a sophomore at Bowie and has two seasons to play.
Pitre (6-2, 181) caught 31 passes for 494 yards and four touchdowns for Rice last season. He had four for 97 yards and a TD against Arkansas and nine for 133 against Western Kentucky. He will have two seasons of eligibility at Southern.
“Anybody we sign from this point on won’t report until August,” said Dooley, who has brought in seven players since the end of spring practice. “We’re getting good results so far. A lot of guys did some sacrificing to get here and get this thing going. You can see from being in the office all the guys coming in and out, it’s a good group.
“We haven’t lost anybody since we came in. No big surprises yet, it’s all been good so far.”
Southern D1 transfers
WR August Pitre, 6-2 181, Jr., Rice/Opelousas HS
DB Jordan Carter, 5-11, 200, Jr., Bowie State/Lackey HS, Bryans Roads, MD
CB Demetri Morsell, 5-11, 180, Sr., Bowie State/Upper Marlboro, MD
DT Jason Dumas, 5-10, 230, Prairie View/St. James HS
CB Corione Harris, 6-1, 166, McNeese St./Kansas/Walker-Landry HS
QB Noah Bodden, 6-4, 218 Grambling/Christ the King Regional, Valley Stream NY
LB Zephaniah Maea, 6-1, 235, Colorado/Liberty HS, Las Vegas
WR Cassius Allen, 6-4, 210, La. Lafayette/Kilgore CC
OL Eli Field, 6-6, 300, Fla. Atlantic
LB Dae’Shawn Davis, 6-0, 218 Iowa State
LB Marcus Cunningham, 6-3, 230. Oregon/Butler CC
DB Terence Dunlap, 6-0, 175, Troy
DB Joshua Short, 6-0, 185, Miss. St./EMCC
DB Keylin Roach, 6-1, 185, Marshall
DB Kolby Phillips, 6-1, 175, Memphis/Tulane
DB Cornelius Dyson, 6-2, 200, Tulane/ Kentwood, La.
DL Tahj Brown 6-3, 270 Nicholls State/Donaldsonville, La.
DB Benny McCray DB 6-2, 185, FIU/Orlando, Fla.
OT Bryce McNair OT 6-3, 274, Ohio U./Deerfield, Fla.
Southern football prep/JC signees
QB Chris Tucker, 6-5, 200, Madison (Dallas) High School
QB Besean McCray QB 6-0, 180, Hinds CC/Orlando, Fla.
RB Karl Ligon, 5-10, 170, Atauga Academy, Prattville, Ala.
RB Kendric Rhymes, 6-0, 185, Kilgore CC
TE Dupree Fuller, 6-4, 245, LA Valley College/ Woodland Hills, CA
WR Isaiah Taylor, 6-1, 180, Coffeyville JC/Stockbridge, Ga.
WR Reggie King, 5-10, 185, Prairie View A&M/Scotlandville HS
WR Taj Colom, 5-8, 170, Walnut (Miss.) HS
WR Jordan Dupre, 5-11, 178, Dunham School
WR Darren Morris, 6-1, 176, Southern Lab
DT Josh Donald, 6-1, 300, Fork Union MA/CE Jordan HS, Durham, NC
DL Ja’sion Greathouse, 6-3, 240, Itasca (Minn.) CC
DL Xavier Potts, 6-0, 273, Manvel (Texas) HS
DL Chris Bess 6-2, 245, Southern Lab
DL Ckelby Givens, 6-2, 230 Captain Shreve
DL Trey Laing, 6-3, 235, E. Mississippi CC/Tallahassee, Fla.
LB Jalen Campbell 6-0, 220 Copiah Lincoln/Winona, Miss.