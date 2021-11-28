Southern’s 29-26 Bayou Classic loss to Grambling was a microcosm of the season, the first and probably last for interim coach Jason Rollins.
The Jaguars defense spent the night playing well for one or two downs, only to give up a big play because of poor positioning or poor tackling. The offense couldn’t make up for the defense’s play, making just enough plays to stay in the game but not enough to win it.
When the Jaguars scored their third touchdown with 3:55 left to get in position for a fifth lead change, the usually reliable special teams botched the opportunity. Luke Jackson’s PAT was wide right, but it ultimately wouldn’t matter.
When the Southern defense needed a stop to give the offense another chance to win it, it not only didn’t get the stop, it didn’t get another chance. On the first play, Grambling’s CJ Russell sped 19 yards to midfield and the march was on for the inevitable game-winning field goal. The Tigers milked the clock, leaving the Jaguars a measly two seconds.
“We missed some opportunities in the first half that would have changed the narrative in the second half,” Rollins said. “We had a TD we didn’t come up with, a deep ball we didn’t come up with. Executing under pressure is a lot more difficult when you have to get it as opposed to playing with the lead.”
As for the defense, Rollins reiterated what he’s been saying all season long.
“We had three or four guys (defenders) at the point of attack,” he said. “You have to bring them down. You’ve got to win your one-on-one battles.
One of Southern’s problems this season was a dearth of playmakers. That’s the reason Ladarius Skelton got his fourth start in lieu of Bubba McDaniel, who got the other eight. Skelton “gave us the best chance to win” and that’s true, but he struggles as a passer and is more suited to an option offense.
On defense, Jordan Lewis entered the season as one of the best playmakers in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, but shoulder and hamstring injuries limited him after a decent start with 5½ sacks. He had a quiet night, and there isn’t another Jaguars defender who has close to his skills.
Moving forward, Southern will lose some valuable seniors but will return a core of experienced players. But the program needs to bring in some playmakers or develop a few for the returning cast.
Whether or not Rollins gets to preside over the 2022 team with a full year at the controls will be determined at a Monday meeting with athletic director Roman Banks. Given the way the season has played out, Banks will likely begin looking for a replacement.
Does Rollins think he deserves the chance?
“That’s something I can’t answer because it’s out of my control,” Rollins said Saturday after the game. “All I can do is go to work and work as hard as I can to prepare our team as best we can.
“It’s been an unbelievable opportunity. I’m excited to have the privilege and honor to lead the Southern football team for this season. I wouldn’t exchange it for the world. I’m very grateful for the opportunity to coach Banks, Dr. (Ray) Belton and the Board.”