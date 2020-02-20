The Southern baseball team will play Arkansas-Little Rock at 1 p.m. Sunday at Nicholls’ Ray Didier Field as a makeup for the SWAC-MEAC Challenge this weekend
The SWAC vs. MEAC Challenge was scheduled for Smith-Wills Stadium in Jackson, Mississippi, Friday through Sunday, but rain and flooding forced a cancellation.
“We would have liked to have two games but it worked out we only got one and one is better than none,” Southern coach Kerrick Jackson said. “We’d like to have three games, especially the weekend before you start conference play. You want to get your conference starters out there. We’ve only had one three-game set. It will be a little bit of a transition for our guys but we’ve just got to go do it.”
Jackson said he is not decided on a starting pitcher and will use the whole staff approach like he did against LSU. On Tuesday, the Jaguars used seven pitchers in an 8-3 loss to the Tigers.
“We may not go that many but we’ll whole-staff it and get some different guys out there,” Jackson said. “It’s a long layoff for the guys who pitched last weekend. We have to try and get those guys some innings.”
UALR is participating in the Louisiana Cajun Bayou Mardi Gras Classic in Thibodaux and will face Nicholls State at 6 p.m. Friday, McNeese State at 2 p.m. Saturday and Nicholls State again Saturday at 6 p.m.
McNeese State and Nicholls State will play each other at 6 p.m. Sunday after Southern and UALR, and then again Monday at 6 p.m.
After Sunday, the Jaguars will next play a two-game series at Texas Tech Tuesday at 6 p.m. and Wednesday at 3 p.m. Southern begins conference play with a three-game series at Prairie View A&M beginning Feb. 28.