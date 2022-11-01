The two-team mountain stood out the moment the Southern football schedule was set.
The best teams from the Southwestern Athletic Conference East Division — Jackson State and Florida A&M in back-to-back road games — have been waiting, and Southern is in desperate need of a split after last week's 35-0 loss to the Tigers.
It won’t be a soft landing spot for the Jaguars, who play the Rattlers (6-2, 4-1 SWAC) at Bragg Stadium at 5 p.m. Saturday. After being shut out for the second time in conference play, Southern (5-3, 3-2) will try to rediscover its offense against another team winning with defense.
“Playing in this conference, there’s no time to sleep,” Jaguars coach Eric Dooley said. “Week in, week out you have a challenge. We’ve got to get the offense going, get back the chemistry and get into the end zone.
“Our defense played well enough for us to win. You can’t win if you don’t score. We weren’t sustaining drives. You’ve got to keep the chains moving. I know we’re capable of doing it, but I look forward to those guys this Saturday executing at a high level.”
That’s not going to be easy. FAMU is allowing 24.5 points per game, but 115 came in their first two games — losses to North Carolina and Jackson State. Since the 59-3 loss to Jackson State, the Rattlers have won six consecutive games and allowed 13.5 ppg. Only one team has scored more than 16 points in that span — Alabama A&M, which fell to the Rattlers 38-25.
In those first two games, the Rattlers were without several players whose eligibility could not be confirmed. They’re making up for it since.
Southern could scratch together only 221 yards and converted only 3 of 18 third-down plays against Jackson State on Saturday. Even more worrisome was an inability to take advantage of early field position. Twice the Jaguars had first downs inside the Jackson State 30-yard line on possessions that ended with a blocked field goal and a missed field goal.
“I thought it was a lot closer than the score indicated, and anyone watching could see the same,” Dooley said. “In the first period, we played on the plus side of the field and missed an opportunity to score twice. Defense was holding their own. We were taking time off the clock and not getting into the end zone.”
Southern quarterback BeSean McCray accepted the blame, but it was clear the offensive line struggled and Southern lost starting running back Jerodd Sims for the game after his only carry resulted in a 52-yard gain. Sims is questionable for Saturday with an ankle injury.
“I had to give us a spark and never did, with a big ball or by running,” McCray said. “You’ve got to drop the loss off as it is, push on forward and grow from the loss.
“We don’t have to do too much. It was a tough loss, but we know what we have to do. We have to use that as motivation. Zero is never a goal for the offense.”
The loss to Jackson State hurt Southern’s chances in the race for the SWAC West title. The Jaguars have to win out starting Saturday and hope Prairie View loses to Alcorn State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff or Mississippi Valley in its remaining games.
“We can’t go looking down the road, “Dooley said. “We have to focus on going 1-0 every week.”
Suspensions confirmed
The SWAC office confirmed in an email Tuesday that five players from Mississippi Valley and nine from Bethune-Cookman received one-game suspensions for participating in a postgame fight during Bethune-Cookman's 45-35 victory Oct. 22. Each school was also fined $7,500.
Polls
Southern dropped three spots in each of the BOXTOROW HBCU polls. The Jaguars fell from No. 3 to No. 6 in the coaches poll and from No. 5 to No. 8 in the media poll. Jackson State was an unanimous No. 1 pick in both polls
Road trip
The Southern Quarterback Club is arranging a bus trip to Saturday's game at Florida A&M. The bus leaves the F.G. Clark Activity Center parking lot at 4 a.m. the day of the game for the 5 p.m. contest. For information, contact Reginald Jarvis at 225-939-5906 or rjarvis79@yahoo.com.